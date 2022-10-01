Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Toyota Field prepares to host 1st college football game, another economic boost for Madison
A big economic boom is coming to Town Madison. This comes as Toyota Field prepares to host its first ever college football game at what is otherwise known as the home of the Minor League Baseball team, the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Rob Sternberg, senior director of production and entertainment...
WAAY-TV
Decatur native joins crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’
A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show. Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
36 Can’t Miss Family-Friendly Events Happening in October
Fall is in full swing and there’s tons of ways to get in the spirit this October! We’ve rounded up 36 events to enjoy together this month and 21 are 100% FREE. Better yet, that doesn’t even include all of the trick or treat & trunk or treat events happening across town. Be sure to check out that list here for even more spooky and fall fun!
New Huntsville restaurant The Curry elevates local Indian options
For the past year or so, the parking lot at 607 Andrew Jackson Way has mostly been empty. On Sunday around noon though, the lot was filled with cars. Locals had flocked there to check out The Curry, a new Indian restaurant that opened this weekend in the building last home to pizzeria Mario’s Five Points, which shuttered last October, and for decades housed country-cooking fave Mullins Restaurant, which closed in 2014.
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
Amazon Fulfillment Center catches fire again
Multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Madison for the second time in a week.
Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responding to fire at Amazon center in Limestone County
Huntsville Fire & Rescue says it has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at the Amazon fulfillment center in Limestone County. Crews were dispatched to the facility in the 7800 block of Greenbrier Road exactly one week ago for another fire. WAAY 31 has a reporter headed...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville to host National Night Out 2022
The City of Huntsville is hosting National Night Out to improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement. The annual event was canceled last year because of weather. Free food, music and activities for children will be at the Jaycee Building at John Hunt Park from 5 p.m. to...
WAFF
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects. Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months. HPD released photos of...
Dog forced to walk on back legs is inspiration to people
Ardmore resident Angie Shelby said some people meeting her dog Rex for the first time are shocked to see him walking erect, using only his back legs. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities restore power in north Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities restored power to customers in north Huntsville Sunday following a brief outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the outage impacted residents from Oakwood Dr. south to Holmes Ave. and from Old Monrovia Rd. east to Wynn Dr.
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday in Guntersville
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Guntersville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Marshall Technical School at 12312 U.S. 431 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
18-wheeler overturned at Tennessee River bridge causes delay
Decatur Police are warning motorists to take another route or expect a delay after an 18-wheeler truck overturned near the Tennessee River Bridge.
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
WAFF
Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
WAAY-TV
Search continues for Crossville man last seen near DeKalb Regional Hospital
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Tyler Austin Britt, 24, of Crossville. Britt was last seen walking away from DeKalb Regional Hospital about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21. His last known location was Burt Hill Drive in Fort Payne. Britt is described as being about...
Police: Armed Trinity man burglarizes Southeast Decatur home
A Trinity man unlawfully entered a Southeast Decatur home, pointed a gun at the occupants and broke an interior door as the occupants tried to escape, according to Decatur police.
