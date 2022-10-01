Read full article on original website
OPEC+ heads for deep supply cuts, clash with U.S
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ looks set for deep cuts to its oil output targets when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more.
Rates on T-bills better than CDs
The Federal Reserve continues to push interest rates higher, and that has the stock market in a tizzy. After all, who needs to take the risk in stocks if you can earn interest safely in an FDIC-insured bank account or in Treasury bills, which are short-term IOUs directly from the government?
OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices
A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday
Biden pledge for federal electric fleet off to slow start
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, a self-described "car guy,'' often promises to lead by example on climate change by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the fleet have lagged. Biden last year directed the U.S....
Tesco warns consumers ‘facing a tough time’; Opec+ to discuss cutting oil output – business live
Supermarket chain says cost inflation remains significant as profits drop; as Gordon Brown urges close scrutiny of shadow banking
Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears
WASHINGTON — U.S. officials celebrated in early September when top allies agreed to back an audacious, never-before-tried plan to clamp down on Vladimir Putin's access to cash as he wages war on Ukraine. The idea sounded simple enough: The countries would pay only cut-rate prices for Russian oil. That...
Amnesty: Creditors should provide debt relief to Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — International creditors should provide debt relief to Sri Lanka to alleviate suffering as its people endure hunger, worsening poverty and shortages of basic supplies, Amnesty International said in a statement Wednesday. For months, Sri Lanka has been in the grip of a dire economic...
Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses.
