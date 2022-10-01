ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, MO

Joplin wraps up COC schedule with road win over Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. – (WATCH) Joplin tops Webb City 3-2 in their final COC league game of the season Tuesday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WEBB CITY, MO
News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
AURORA, MO
Football
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
City
City
Anderson, MO
Frontenac offense clicks in big road win over Columbus

FRONTENAC, Ks. – This weeks Performance of the Week goes to the Frontenac Raiders for their big win over Columbus last Friday. The Raiders beat the Titans, in Columbus, 35-8. Those 35 points is a season-high. They also forced four turnovers. Frontenac is now 3-2 this season and will host Baxter Springs this week.
FRONTENAC, KS
Fatal Crash In Barton County

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says the driver of a car is dead after a crash in Barton County. Benjamin Harrington, 18, from Lamar died when he lost control of his car and it hit a rock bluff northwest of Lamar on Highway V. Two other teenagers who...
BARTON COUNTY, MO
CRIME STOPPERS: Help investigators find this suspected Greene County burglar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a suspected Greene County burglar. 35-year-old Ronnie McCormack failed to appear in court on a charge of second-degree burglary. A warrant for his arrest went out in July. Springfield police describe McCormack as approximately 5′09″ tall, 175 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
Joplin’s VA clinic invites you out to a 5K Run/Fun Run

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s VA Clinic is hosting a Veterans 5K run/Fun Run. This 5k Run/Fun Run is taking place in Landreth Park. It’s happening this Saturday — October 8th — with opening remarks at 8:45 AM. The 5K Run/Fun Run kicks off at 9 AM! The 5K Run/Fun Run is the end point of a program known as “Training 2 Run.” While the name of the program is deceiving — it’s meant to help veterans. So come walk, run, or roll the 3.1 miles in a celebration of veterans using their full potential.
JOPLIN, MO
Football
Sports
Police investigate pedestrian crash near Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Missouri State University on Sunday evening. Officers responded to Elm and National at 4:15 p.m. Investigators say the driver failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries. To report a correction...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE
Interstate crash ends with injury, closure

UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
STRAFFORD, MO
Lamar man is killed in early morning car accident

LAMAR, Mo.- A Lamar man involved in a car crash has died while two other passengers sustained injuries following a crash early Sunday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Benjamin Harrington, 18, was driving a Chevrolet Impala with two teenage passengers around 1:45 am on Sunday morning. Harrington was going eastbound on […]
LAMAR, MO
Man hit, killed while driving golf cart in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man was hit and killed while driving a golf cart in Craig County in September. According to an OHP report released Monday, a golf cart driven by 60-year-old Stephen King on Sept. 21 was stopped in a driveway off U.S. Highway 59 west of St. Louis Street in Welch waiting on traffic to clear.
CRAIG COUNTY, OK

