koamnewsnow.com
Dodson homers, strikes out 12 in McDonald County’s win over Webb City
WATCH: Nevaeh Dodson homers and strikes out 12 batters. Jacie Frencken hits an RBI double. McDonald County tops Webb City 3-1.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin wraps up COC schedule with road win over Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. – (WATCH) Joplin tops Webb City 3-2 in their final COC league game of the season Tuesday afternoon.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60
NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor...
One person hit and killed by a car in southeast Springfield Tuesday
Police said the person was headed north across Republic Road near Fremont Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when an eastbound vehicle hit them.
koamnewsnow.com
Frontenac offense clicks in big road win over Columbus
FRONTENAC, Ks. – This weeks Performance of the Week goes to the Frontenac Raiders for their big win over Columbus last Friday. The Raiders beat the Titans, in Columbus, 35-8. Those 35 points is a season-high. They also forced four turnovers. Frontenac is now 3-2 this season and will host Baxter Springs this week.
ksgf.com
Fatal Crash In Barton County
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says the driver of a car is dead after a crash in Barton County. Benjamin Harrington, 18, from Lamar died when he lost control of his car and it hit a rock bluff northwest of Lamar on Highway V. Two other teenagers who...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Help investigators find this suspected Greene County burglar
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a suspected Greene County burglar. 35-year-old Ronnie McCormack failed to appear in court on a charge of second-degree burglary. A warrant for his arrest went out in July. Springfield police describe McCormack as approximately 5′09″ tall, 175 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
Lamar teens involved in fatal crash, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate
The Missouri Highway Patrol today responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Barton County.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin’s VA clinic invites you out to a 5K Run/Fun Run
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s VA Clinic is hosting a Veterans 5K run/Fun Run. This 5k Run/Fun Run is taking place in Landreth Park. It’s happening this Saturday — October 8th — with opening remarks at 8:45 AM. The 5K Run/Fun Run kicks off at 9 AM! The 5K Run/Fun Run is the end point of a program known as “Training 2 Run.” While the name of the program is deceiving — it’s meant to help veterans. So come walk, run, or roll the 3.1 miles in a celebration of veterans using their full potential.
KYTV
Police investigate pedestrian crash near Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Missouri State University on Sunday evening. Officers responded to Elm and National at 4:15 p.m. Investigators say the driver failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries. To report a correction...
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
KHBS
Two fatal crashes reported on I-49 in Benton County over the weekend
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Two fatal crashes were reported on Interstate 49 in Benton County over the weekend, according to fatal crash summaries from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. The first accident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night on I-49 at Exit 85. According to the report, 29-year-old...
Galena man arrested on Arson and Burglary charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A man was arrested near Baxter Springs early Monday morning after he allegedly broke into someone’s home and started a fire in a nearby barn. Police say homeowners just east of Baxter Springs alerted police dispatch when they awoke to a rural Galena man inside their home.
Interstate crash ends with injury, closure
UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
Lamar man is killed in early morning car accident
LAMAR, Mo.- A Lamar man involved in a car crash has died while two other passengers sustained injuries following a crash early Sunday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Benjamin Harrington, 18, was driving a Chevrolet Impala with two teenage passengers around 1:45 am on Sunday morning. Harrington was going eastbound on […]
Man hit, killed while driving golf cart in Craig County
CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man was hit and killed while driving a golf cart in Craig County in September. According to an OHP report released Monday, a golf cart driven by 60-year-old Stephen King on Sept. 21 was stopped in a driveway off U.S. Highway 59 west of St. Louis Street in Welch waiting on traffic to clear.
Charges dropped against 1 person related to Pittsburg murder
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Court drops charges against one of two suspects in connection to a Pittsburg murder. On May 13, 2022, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
