VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated rival Odessa High in five sets on Tuesday night at MHS. OHS won the first set 25-20. Midland responded by winning the next two sets 25-19 and 25-18. The Bronchos won an extended fourth set 29-27, before the Bulldogs finished the match with a 15-11 win.
Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information. Odessa- 432-498-4030. Midland- 432-688-4890. You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers...
UTPB hosts FAFSA/TASFA night and gives out 2 one thousand dollar scholarships
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB hosted a FAFSA/TASFA night Tuesday evening. The University brought in representatives from both the financial aid and admissions offices to instruct students/attendees on how to fill out those important financial aid forms. The University also had a raffle for two one thousand dollar scholarships for...
Midland mom and daughter followed
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – One Midland mother and her daughter walking around their neighborhood say follow your gut if something doesn’t feel right. We spoke to a mother and daughter who do not want to reveal their identties, both say they were targeted Thurdsay night. She says her...
(PICS) $2.2 Million Could Get You This Massive Manor In Midland
At one point in time, it was said that Midland had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. I don't know where Midland stands now but I do know there is a lot of money here in West Texas, so it should be no surprise that there are a large number of multimillion-dollar homes. The two I have previously told you about were in Odessa, this one is located in Midland. I am going to call this house Midland Manor because it looks more like a manor than anything else. It's so stately it needs a proper name. If David from the TV show "My Lottery Dream Home" was showing this home, I feel like this is what he would name it.
Hey Cowboys And Girls An Iconic Brand Is Opening A New Store In Midland Next Week
The iconic Western brand Lucchese is expanding to the Permian Basin with a brand new store in Midland. The architectural design of the new store will reflect the history of the "Tall City" all while paying homage to the long-standing history of the Lucchese brand. The new Lucchese store will...
Former players speak out on UTPB Coach Tejas’ misconduct
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former players and their parents are speaking out as allegations against UTPB head women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas surface. Tejas was arrested and charged with a DWI on Sept. 11. Following the breaking of that story, an anonymous group claiming to be student-athletes, sent a 1,154-word letter to the NCAA, the […]
16 Best Restaurants in Odessa, TX
Getting used to a new area can be a lot to wrap your mind around. If you’re struggling to find things to do in a new town, it might be hard to get out and explore on your own. Having a list of the best-rated restaurants to eat might...
The need for workers in hospitals and clinics is a high demand in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Health care professionals and students were brought together by the Texas Tech University Health and Science Center for a collaborative seminar. The healthcare workforce summit was a day of collaboration with the community and healthcare leaders to identify barriers and explore strategies to keep top healthcare providers in the Permian Basin.
Ye Old Bookworm
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A few years ago, downtown stores had long glass front and side windows to display their merchandise and shoppers would go window shopping ... CBS7′s Jeff Hill was downtown at “Ye Old Bookworm” this afternoon to got a look. They did call it window...
Midland man accused of threatening wife with butter knife
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened his wife with a butter knife during an argument. Stevie Ray Johnson, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on September 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
Chemicals involved in a Structure fire in Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, September 30th CBS7 was alerted of a structure fire on South County Road 1257 in Midland just east of the Midland Air Port. The building was a total loss but no injuries have been reported. According to a Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief, the...
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) announced a state convention coming to Odessa in 2024
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The League of United Latin American Citizens, also known as LULAC, has announced that they are bringing a state convention in 2024 right here in Odessa. The convention’s mission is to shed light on the Latino community, with a theme called, “Coming back to our Roots”.
Midlander wants to bring new compression company home to Permian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In his more than 35 years in the energy sector, Chet Erwin has been active in the Permian Basin. “My parents are in Midland. I went to school in Midland,” he told the Reporter-Telegram in a telephone interview.
Man assaults patients and staff at ORMC
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On October 03, 2022, Officers of the Odessa Police Department responded to Odessa Regional Medical Center in reference to a disturbance. According to the staff at ORMC, a man forced his way into the Nursery and began assaulting patients and staff. Upon arrival, Officers contacted 18-year-old Marcus McCowan Jr. During this contact, McCowan was aggressive toward officers, which led to a physical altercation. During this altercation, McCowan resisted the officers and attempted to take one of their firearms from its holster.
Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
Ector County judge grants temporary restraining order against ECUD elections
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - State District Judge John Shrode has issued a temporary restraining order against the Ector County Utility District. The TRO suspends ECUD’s elections this November, meaning the district can not do anything involving the elections for 10 days, until a hearing is held on Oct. 13 to determine whether or not elections will be canceled.
UTPB women’s soccer coach suspended amid investigation
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Carla Tejas, Women’s soccer coach for the University of Texas Permian Basin, has been suspended amid allegations made by an anonymous group of people claiming to be team members, the University said in a statement. “We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” said Athletic Director Todd Doley. “As a […]
Midland man killed in Ward Co crash
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene. Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
Midland man assaults employee, tries to bite officer, affidavit says
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a police officer who responded after a woman called 911 for help. Samuel Vizcaino, 48, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault of a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest. According to an affidavit, on October 1, officers with the […]
