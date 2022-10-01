ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Lester Miller puts on a show as No. 1 Brandon beats No. 6 Warren Central 21-3

By Tyler Cleveland, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhphI_0iHfRNKZ00

VICKSBURG — Don’t be surprised to see the want ad in the Vicksburg Post Monday morning: “Needed: At least two good men to cover Lester Miller.”

Top-ranked Brandon’s leading receiver and the Bulldog defense put on a show Friday night, defeating previously unbeaten Warren Central 21-3 to pick up a huge win in Region 3.

“The standard for excellence at Brandon has been on defense,” Bulldog coach Sam Williams said. “That’s what we expect week-in and week-out from those guys.”

The Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 in Region 3-6A) held Warren Central to a field goal on the Vikings’ opening possession, then stymied them for the rest of the night.

Miller provided the offensive fireworks.

On Brandon’s second possession of the game, he caught a 39-yard pass on a 3rd-and-27 to set up Nate Blount’s two-yard dive that gave the Bulldogs a 6-3 lead early in the second quarter.

On the very next possession, Brandon quarterback Landon Varnes hit Miller in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown pass on 4th-and-goal from the 15-yard line to put Brandon ahead 14-3.

He wasn’t done yet — just before the half and with Brandon in the two-minute offense, Varnes heaved a pass down the visiting sideline and Miller beat three Warren Central defenders for the jump ball and a 41-yard gain.

On the very next play, Varnes found Miller again for a six-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs ahead 21-3 going into the break.

“It was big,” Miller said. “We weren’t rolling as much, but we got a little momentum there (at the end of the first half) and rode it to end of the game.”

Warren Central kept the Bulldogs off the board in the second half, but the damage was done.

Miller finished the night with eight catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s a dude,” Williams said. “I’ve been telling people, I think he’s the most explosive receiver in the state. If you single cover him, you’re going to have a tough time, especially on those deep balls. It’s three routes, and you can’t cover all three of them.”

The loss was a tough one for Warren Central, which came into Friday’s game ranked sixth in the SB Live Super 10 and riding high after knocking off Oak Grove on the road the week before.

The Vikings (4-1, 1-1 in Region 3-6A) got the ball six times after their game-opening field goal. Those six possessions ended with three turnovers on downs (including one at the Bulldogs’ four-yard line), an interception in the end zone and two punts.

“That’s a really good football team over there,” Warren Central coach Josh Morgan said, pointing to the Brandon sideline. “I thought we did some nice things offensively, but we just couldn’t finish drives. And you have to do that against a team like that."

Comments / 0

Related
vicksburgnews.com

Pitre commits to Belhaven University

St. Aloysius baseball player Matthew Pitre has now committed playing for Belhaven University next season. Pitre, who pitched multiple innings last season, confirmed to the Vicksburg Daily News of his decision over the weekend. “I couldn’t have done this without my family and God and I’m ready to be playing...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi State Fair kicks off this week

JACKSON, Miss. — The countdown is underway for the start of theMississippi State Fair. The fair kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Gate 1. Fairgoers can continue to expect the best of carnival rides and games, fair food, livestock shows and the Zerbini Family Circus.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Fall break to begin Friday for VWSD students

The Vicksburg-Warren School District will be observing fall break on Friday, Oct. 7 through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Teachers will return on Oct. 11 for Professional Development. Students will return on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at their normal schedule.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Vicksburg, MS
Sports
City
Brandon, MS
Vicksburg, MS
Football
Vicksburg, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Threat against Rankin County students leads to school lockdown

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A threat led to a lockdown Monday at Northwest Rankin middle and high schools. "There was an incident which involved a student from another school which had made comments toward NWR students," the Flowood Police Department said on Facebook. Flowood police and the Rankin County Sheriff's...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Alcorn celebrates 150 years with gala

JACKSON, Miss. — Alcorn State University celebrated 150 years with a gala on Saturday. The event was held at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds raised from the event benefit scholarships, staff and students, as well as research and programming. 16 WAPT's Troy Johnson emceed the event. R&B singer Charlie...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Morgan
Jackson Free Press

EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music

Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop

JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Plans underway for new entertainment center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — A new family entertainment center could be coming to Jackson soon. The Jackson City Council approved the Jackson Planning Board's recommendation to grant a permit to allow Spinners to open on County Line Road in the building which once housed Academy Sports. Spinners is a game...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department issued a missing person report for a Fayette man on Tuesday. Police said that 25-year-old Rasheem Ryelle Carter was last seen on October 2 at the Super 8 hotel in Laurel. They also said that no vehicle description is available. Carter...
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Vicksburg Post#Bulldog
WLBT

Vicksburg man being held on $2.4M in bonds after leading Madison Police on chase

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is being held on $2.4 million in bonds after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday in the city of Madison. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, made his initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court Friday, where the judge granted him bond on an array of charges related to the chase, in which he allegedly struck three Madison Police cruisers while driving a stolen vehicle.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman’s body found near Yazoo City boat ramp

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a 40-year-old woman’s body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the woman was found on Saturday, October 1 at the end of Levee Street near the Yazoo River. The woman was identified as Stacy Lynn […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
umc.edu

Progress mounts on Asylum Hill

In a milestone for the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archaeologists should begin exhuming human remains this month on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Clearing the way for this next step of the undertaking was last month’s removal of trees on a section of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Funding announced for Pearl River Flood Control Project study

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the agency would be providing $700,000 to finalize a pending federal validation study of the Pearl River Flood Control Project. The agency also announced that they were prepared to provide $221 million for the project from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, pending a favorable record […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
JACKSON, MS
thechargeronline.com

Racist policies lead to Jackson water crisis

The 165,000 Citizens of Jackson, Mississippi have been without drinkable tap water for the past month after a series of storms overwhelmed the city’s largest water treatment plant, however, this is not a new occurrence. As many Mississippians would remember the city has dealt with a series of water issues in the past, with a winter storm in late 2021 bursting pipes and water mains across the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy