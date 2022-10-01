This information is to remind school food authorities (SFA) to complete their School Year (SY) 2022–23 verification process by November 15, 2022. Verification is the annual, mandatory process that confirms the eligibility of a sample of approved household meal eligibility applications in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Each year, School Food Authorities must select and verify a sample of applications approved for free and reduced-price (F/RP) meal benefits. The required sample size of applications that SFAs must verify is based on the number of approved applications the SFAs have on file as of October 1. If October 1 falls on a weekend, SFAs will use the next operating day to establish the sample pool. Each SFA must complete the verification process of the required sample size of meal applications by November 15.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO