ca.gov
California Empowers Students
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation empowering students to be more active in their education and community. Governor Newsom also signed legislation increasing services and advancing equity throughout California’s public schools. The Governor signed SB 997, SB 955, and SB 291 empowering students in California by:
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Protect Civil Rights, Support Community Living for Californians with Disabilities
AB 1663 reforms California’s probate conservatorship system to help disabled and older individuals needing support to lead self-determined lives. AB 1195 supports the hiring of people with disabilities within state government. SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed AB 1663 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein, which...
ca.gov
Legislative Leaders Address New Plans to Lower Gas Prices for California Drivers
SACRAMENTO – Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) released the following statement following Governor Newsom’s proposal to implement a windfall profits tax, and his announcement directing the California Air Resources Board to immediately take steps necessary to allow early transition to winter-blend gasoline:
ca.gov
New Water Year Begins Amid Preparations for Continued Drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Conserving water has become a way of life in California, especially as projections forecast warmer, drier conditions. The State’s new water year has begun and with it comes fresh concerns about a fourth year of extreme drought for the state. California’s water year runs from...
ca.gov
Verification Process Guidance for SY 2022–23
This information is to remind school food authorities (SFA) to complete their School Year (SY) 2022–23 verification process by November 15, 2022. Verification is the annual, mandatory process that confirms the eligibility of a sample of approved household meal eligibility applications in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Each year, School Food Authorities must select and verify a sample of applications approved for free and reduced-price (F/RP) meal benefits. The required sample size of applications that SFAs must verify is based on the number of approved applications the SFAs have on file as of October 1. If October 1 falls on a weekend, SFAs will use the next operating day to establish the sample pool. Each SFA must complete the verification process of the required sample size of meal applications by November 15.
