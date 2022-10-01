ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Monteiro scores four TDs in first start at quarterback; Brockton wins back-to-back

By Jason Snow, The Enterprise
 4 days ago

BROCKTON – A lot has changed since standout receiver Oluwakoleade "K.O." Osinubi returned to his hometown's high school football team.

Some changes were expected, others not so much.

Fresh off of winning the Division 2 Super Bowl title at Catholic Memorial last year, the Brockton native envisioned winning big again. A 3-1 start for the Brockton High football team this fall has only strengthened that belief.

Lining up on the opposite side of star wide-out Cameron Monteiro was also lucrative – Monteiro reached the end zone four times in Brockton's 52-17 win over Natick on Friday.

But it wasn't predicted that the tandem would be rushing for more touchdowns than it would haul in on the receiving end. Both Monteiro and Osinubi shared quarterback duties for the second consecutive game, as starter Joey Cappiello remains sidelined due to injury.

“It was a whole bunch of new things," Osinubi chuckled postgame.

Monteiro, who received a bulk of the quarterback snaps on Friday, attempted to throw just four times all night (3-for-3, 17 passing yards. The other drop-back was wiped away by a defensive pass interference call on a target to Osinubi midway through the second quarter).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZDB0_0iHfQiZ500

A majority of Brockton's offense stemmed from Monteiro's mobility in the pocket. He weaved through a traffic jam of Natick defenders to score a 68-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, inflating the Boxers' cushion to 38-10 at the break.

“It was amazing,” praised Osinubi. “I was hyped. We didn’t know what to expect going in without a QB. He did a great job and I’m super happy for him. That’s my brother. I know what he’s capable of, so I’m not too surprised.”

“We want to impose our will, at times, on people. That’s something we wanted to get better at. (Running the ball) was the formula this week," Brockton head coach Peter Colombo said. "(Monteiro) is capable of throwing it and with some more reps behind center, we’ll expand that. Having the ability to just get physical with people, it’s going to help us in the long run.”

In the time since Monteiro stepped in at quarterback late in the third quarter of last week's 42-34 overtime win over Lincoln-Sudbury, his six rushing touchdowns have powered the Brockton offense to rattle off 64 points.

“He got a little more practice and a few more plays to run. He looked tremendous," Colombo said. "We got big, got physical and we can put some beef up there for you to run behind.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeC0E_0iHfQiZ500

“Up front, our guys are too big," Monteiro agreed of the offensive line, which features Mahki Boston, Kavaughn Vega, Jayden Seale and Donovan Munroe. "They’re moving people and there's nothing the defense can really do. It’s just creating holes, opening it up for our fast guys in the back and we’re just getting it done.”

Monteiro also broke free on Brockton's opening offensive drive to score a 32-yard touchdown at the 7:15 mark of the first quarter. After Natick struck first with a 1-yard touchdown run from sophomore quarterback Damon Taylor the prior series, Brockton emphatically responded with a 38-3 run the remainder of the first half.

“We just watched film. After last week, we let (Lincoln-Sudbury) come back (from down 21 points to force OT) and we promised that wouldn’t happen again," Munroe, a senior blocking tight end and edge rusher, said. "I made sure I stepped up and I made some plays.”

A lot of Munroe's plays Friday night would've also benefitted the Brockton High volleyball team, as he laughed about afterwards. The defensive end spiked three passes down for incompletions in the win, and he even forced a fumble on a sack at the 5:53 mark of the second quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02qx8e_0iHfQiZ500

“Unbelievable,” Colombo raved. “I mean, I don’t know how many batted balls and near interceptions (he had). The defense is coming. We’re progressing on both sides of the ball. That’s what we want.”

Senior linebacker Shimiq Williams leaped on the loose ball first, facilitating a red zone chance for Brockton at the Natick 2-yard line. Monteiro burrowed in for the score, his third touchdown of the night and Osinubi punched in the 2-pt conversation. Brockton led 24-10.

Osinubi also scored Brockton's ensuing touchdown on the ground from 11 yards out. Colombo said it was his best game in a Brockton uniform.

“K.O. has definitely been big this year," Monteiro said. "He’s taking a lot of stress off of the other receivers – it’s K.O. doing K.O. things.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCzYL_0iHfQiZ500

The winning start has been quite the homecoming for Osinubi. He spent one season at Belmont Hill and two at Catholic Memorial before returning to Brockton High and as a reigning Super Bowl champ, he sees some of the same qualities in his current team that he did in last year's cast at CM.

“I see that this team can go as far as this team wants to. The potential is through the roof here – the same at CM,” said Osinubi. “No matter what, if we have each other’s backs and keep each other together, we can go as far as we want. I’m just happy to be back in my hometown, playing with my brothers I grew up with. It’s a great experience.”

Brockton now travels to Dartmouth (2-1) next Friday , Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.

“Very proud of the way we played, learning a lesson from last week and not letting down," Colombo said. "All in all, we’re in a good position at this point.”

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Cameron Monteiro scores four TDs in first start at quarterback; Brockton wins back-to-back

