Arch Manning breaks Peyton and Eli's HS records in same game

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Arch Manning is already one step ahead of his very famous uncles.

The Rivals No. 1 recruit in the country laid waste to his high school record book on Friday, posting 356 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns in a 52-22 win for Isidore Newman School.

The performance saw the teenager surpass records owned by both Peyton and Eli Manning. Peyton had previously held the Isidore Newman passing touchdowns record with 93, which Arch tied last week in a rare loss. Eli held the Isidore Newman passing yard record with 7,268, which Arch needed 110 yards to top per ESPN.

The young quarterback did both in style, setting the Isidore Newman record for passing touchdowns in a game as well.

Arch Manning's hype train at full speed toward Texas

Manning has continued to make headlines even after ending one of the most followed college football recruitments in recent memory by committing to Texas. That commitment triggered a wave of big-time commitments for the Longhorns, who currently have the Rivals No. 4 class of 2023.

Texas certainly knew how big landing Manning could be. They reportedly paid $280K just on his official recruitment visit.

Just two weeks ago, Manning also led a wild comeback, posting 317 passing yards and four touchdowns to erase an 18-point halftime deficit. With four more games left on the regular season schedule plus playoffs, he'll have plenty of time for more highlights.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

