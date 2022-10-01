Read full article on original website
WDTV
RCB vs Grafton highlights Tuesday night NCWV soccer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple teams were in action tonight in NCWV. All reported scores have been posted to WVSSAC as of 11pm on Oct. 4th. Any missing scores have yet to be reported. Boy’s Soccer. Robert C Byrd 1 - Grafton 0. Morgantown 2 - Weir 1. Bridgeport...
WDTV
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Elkins’ Addyson Cogar
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - In the pouring rain and frigid elements last weekend, the Elkins Tigers cruised to a 10-0 win over Lewis County in girl’s soccer. It gave them their 10th win of the season. For the year, the team has only lose one game, an early loss to Charleston Catholic. It’s a distinct turnaround from last year’s team that lost three of its last four games to end the season in 2021.
WDTV
WVU focuses on injury recovery, fundamentals in open week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football is in an open week this week. It gives the team a break before the rest of the season while also giving coaches more time to evaluate the team’s shortcomings. For head coach Neal Brown, a lot of discussion during his press conference...
East-West Stadium undergoing upgrades and renovations
Upgrades and renovations are being made to East-West Stadium in Fairmont.
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins on broken nose, Stevenson impact, and immovable forces
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins’ team is taking shape as college basketball’s preseason continues this month. The Mountaineers have a handful of official practices under their belts, and in speaking with the Hall of Fame head coach and in his players, one thing is certain: practices have been physical.
WDTV
WVU Men’s and Women’s basketball continues growth in preparation for season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Both men’s and women’s basketball is continuing to ramp up as practice continues in Morgantown. For the men’s side, the team has three fifth year players, three seniors and a large sophomore core. With that in mind, the competitiveness of the team for spots in the rotation is something that head coach Bob Huggins has taken note of.
“Champions just never quit”: Wheeling Park athlete beats all odds
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–She’s the definition of unstoppable. Wheeling Park’s Lauren Gongola spent the last two seasons on the sidelines due to a knee injury. She tore her ACL not once but twice. Not even that could keep her from playing the sport she loves. Champions just never quit, and she never quit. She faced […]
voiceofmotown.com
The Reason(s) Why Shane Lyons Won’t Fire Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, it’s business as usual for director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee. Lyons, who has steadfastly supported...
Fan Reactions to West Virginia's Loss to Texas
Another bad performance by the Mountaineers has the fanbase upset.
WDTV
William “Bill” Charles Knox III
William “Bill” Charles Knox III, 69, of Bridgeport passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born February 7, 1953 in New Kensington,. Pennsylvania to Norma Knox Helbig and the late William Charles Knox II. In addition to his mother, he is...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Players Who Might Transfer If/When Neal Brown is Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – The likelihood of Neal Brown lasting as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers decreases with every loss and it’s unlikely that the situation will get much better with a very challenging Big 12 Conference schedule looming. With that, a coaching change is...
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
Bridgeport, West Virginia crash leaves young girl with minor injuries
A young girl was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport on Route 50 near McDonald's, but is expected to be OK.
thedailytexan.com
Nelly energizes crowd at free concert before UT-West Virginia Game
On Sat. Oct 1, R&B sensation Nelly took the stage at LBJ lawn to hype up a frenzied crowd of students and football fans camped out for tailgating and celebrating prior to the Texas vs. West Virginia game that kicked off later that evening. While Longhorn fans nervously awaited the much-anticipated match, Nelly raised spirits with a showcase of some beloved throwback hits.
WDTV
Elkins DMV will not give road skills tests on Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office in Elkins will not give driver’s license road skills tests on Friday, Oct. 7. The reason skills’ tests will not be given is due to road closures for the Mountain State Forest Festival. Officials say all other...
Metro News
Morgantown native rides out Ian in Florida
VENICE, Fla. — A native of Morgantown said Hurricane Ian was his first, and likely the last hurricane he plans to experience. Mark Furfari and his wife have a home in Venice, Florida and stayed put as the storm approached. “We live in a ‘c’ zone and they were...
WDTV
Kimberly Dawn Arthur
Kimberly Dawn Arthur, 44 of Woodsfield, OH passed away September 29, 2022. Kimberly was born December 9, 1977 in Medina, OH and was the daughter of the late Benjamin “Benny” Arthur, Sr and Nancy Jane Butcher Fechner who survives. Along with her dad she was preceded in death by a brother BJ Arthur. Kimberly enjoyed watching TV. She loved to tease her workers at the care center. Kimberly loved her dad and truly missed him since his passing. Surviving are her mother, Nancy Jane Butcher Fechner of Washington; brother Raymond “Ike” Arthur and sister Crystal Gail Arthur both of Washington; grandmother, Irene Arthur; aunts, Joyce Arthur and Mary Hall all of Hacker Valley; and all of the staff and residents at Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the staff and residents at Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH for their wonderful and compassionate care they gave Kimberly. Graveside service will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Webster Springs with Pastor Eddie Bender officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Arthur family.
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
WDTV
Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams
Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams, 70, of Jane Lew, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Weston on August 3, 1952, a son of the late Donald Neal and Ada Virginia Jordan Williams. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by one sister, Pam Williams.
