Kimberly Dawn Arthur, 44 of Woodsfield, OH passed away September 29, 2022. Kimberly was born December 9, 1977 in Medina, OH and was the daughter of the late Benjamin “Benny” Arthur, Sr and Nancy Jane Butcher Fechner who survives. Along with her dad she was preceded in death by a brother BJ Arthur. Kimberly enjoyed watching TV. She loved to tease her workers at the care center. Kimberly loved her dad and truly missed him since his passing. Surviving are her mother, Nancy Jane Butcher Fechner of Washington; brother Raymond “Ike” Arthur and sister Crystal Gail Arthur both of Washington; grandmother, Irene Arthur; aunts, Joyce Arthur and Mary Hall all of Hacker Valley; and all of the staff and residents at Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the staff and residents at Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH for their wonderful and compassionate care they gave Kimberly. Graveside service will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Webster Springs with Pastor Eddie Bender officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Arthur family.

WOODSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO