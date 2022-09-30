ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 18

Trolling You
2d ago

If SC made it legal it would be a huge step for the south as a whole towards legalization. Man people move to the south for the warm weather, cheap land, and family friendly lifestyle. Weed legalization would put the cherry on top.

Reply(3)
7
Glenn Parker
1d ago

Media is trying to make breaking the law a devisive tool of race. Humans have broken laws since the beginning of time. Consequences of law breaking are inevitable with any man made judicial system nor is it perfect. Statistics quantifies numerically. It does not support nor deny the ACTIONS of individual people or of the law.

Reply
5
Gala Hopkins
2d ago

why do you always pitting black against white- white against black. there's more races than white and black

Reply(2)
10
 

Comments / 0

