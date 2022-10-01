Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Frontenac offense clicks in big road win over Columbus
FRONTENAC, Ks. – This weeks Performance of the Week goes to the Frontenac Raiders for their big win over Columbus last Friday. The Raiders beat the Titans, in Columbus, 35-8. Those 35 points is a season-high. They also forced four turnovers. Frontenac is now 3-2 this season and will host Baxter Springs this week.
koamnewsnow.com
MSSU begins its homecoming activities
JOPLIN, Mo. — Come out and support MSSU this week as the campus begins its homecoming activities! The theme for homecoming this year is “Level up Lions.” The theme is in honor of video games that their students and alumni love so much. The homecoming parade is happening on Saturday, October 8th at 10 AM in downtown Joplin. The football game itself starts at 2 PM with coronation at halftime. Come support the Lions as they take on Lincoln! You can find out more information on their website.
Joplin residents gathered for annual Round-Up event
Central Christian Center today hosted its 50th annual Round-Up for family and friends.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60
NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor...
KTLO
Oklahoma man killed in Newton County accident Sunday
A motorcyclist from Oklahoma has been killed in a crash in Newton County. The Arkansas State Police identify the victim as 71-year-old Clifton Caughron of Yukon, Oklahoma. According to the preliminary fatal crash summary, Caughron’s motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck a trailer being pulled by another vehicle in the opposite lane.
Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – The Redings Mill Fire Protection District has released what caused a large fire southwest of Joplin Monday night. According to a Facebook post, the fire started from an unattended trash fire. Late Monday afternoon, Redings Mill F.D. responded to the field fire in the area of Bison Road and Douglas Fir Road. Firefighters found...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin’s VA clinic invites you out to a 5K Run/Fun Run
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s VA Clinic is hosting a Veterans 5K run/Fun Run. This 5k Run/Fun Run is taking place in Landreth Park. It’s happening this Saturday — October 8th — with opening remarks at 8:45 AM. The 5K Run/Fun Run kicks off at 9 AM! The 5K Run/Fun Run is the end point of a program known as “Training 2 Run.” While the name of the program is deceiving — it’s meant to help veterans. So come walk, run, or roll the 3.1 miles in a celebration of veterans using their full potential.
Lamar residents gather for the Wyatt Earp Fall Festival
LAMAR, Mo. – Lamar residents today gathered today to celebrate the town’s Legendary Beginnings’ and Wyatt Earp. The Wyatt Earp Fall Festival celebrates the town and brings the community together every October. Residents celebrated with:. Live music. Crafts. Food. Wyatt Earp was previously the constable of Lamar...
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Traffic disrupts many attending Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge
BRANSON, Mo.- Night one of the Garth Brooks concerts brought a headache for many fans, as they waited hours in traffic. Fans say they were at a stand-still from Ridgedale, all the way to Hollister on Highway 86. Headlights shine on Highway 86 as state troopers direct traffic. Getting out to the arena most had […]
koamnewsnow.com
17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game
TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
After Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge, there’s a plan to improve traffic
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Plans to expand Highway 86 in Taney County became more pressing over the weekend after many fans sat in traffic for hours waiting to attend the sold-out Garth Brooks concert at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Right now, 86 is a two-lane road and the weekend’s events highlighted the need to […]
KYTV
Police investigate pedestrian crash near Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Missouri State University on Sunday evening. Officers responded to Elm and National at 4:15 p.m. Investigators say the driver failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries. To report a correction...
Galena man arrested on Arson and Burglary charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A man was arrested near Baxter Springs early Monday morning after he allegedly broke into someone’s home and started a fire in a nearby barn. Police say homeowners just east of Baxter Springs alerted police dispatch when they awoke to a rural Galena man inside their home.
Oklahoma man killed in golf cart accident
Officials say a 60-year-old Welch man was killed following an accident with a truck and trailer.
koamnewsnow.com
National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States
National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
Miami Schools Superintendent on last night’s tragic shooting at football game
MIAMI, Okla. — Superintendent Nick Highsmith of the Miami, Oklahoma school district addresses last night’s tragic shooting at the Tulsa McLain Titans vs. Miami Wardogs football game. | BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Miami Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out; Shooting at McLain High School, Tulsa Police say one dead “First, I would like to express my...
