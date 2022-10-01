OAKLAND (AP) — Shea Langeliers drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Oakland Athletics past the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night."Those are the moments you practice for right there," Langeliers said. "All the hard work you do goes in, and it shows up when you need it right there."A.J. Puk (4-3) pitched a scoreless 10th for the victory.Ryan Tepera (5-4) pitched the ninth before faltering in the 10th. Tony Kemp reached on a grounder and Sean Murphy singled. Tepera intentionally walked Seth Brown to bring up the rookie Langeliers.A's left-hander Cole Irvin and Angels starter...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO