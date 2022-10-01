ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP)Rain in New York and a Braves loss in Miami kept the Mets in the NL East race for at least another day. The scheduled game between the Mets and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday night by daylong showers and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY
KRQE News 13

Blue Jays earn top wild card, beat Os 5-1 as Guerrero homers

BALTIMORE (AP)Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays earned the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth...
BALTIMORE, MD
KRQE News 13

Mariners fret about Sam Haggerty before DH with Tigers

It was an unsurprising Sam Haggerty move. Trailing the Detroit Tigers by a run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night, the Seattle Mariners needing a victory to maintain their hopes of playing host to a wild-card playoff series, Haggerty singled to center and then stole second.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Tommy John
Person
Miguel Castro
Person
Zack Britton
KRQE News 13

Third wild card creates opportunity for another playoff team

The Philadelphia Phillies grabbed baseball’s last playoff ticket on Monday, and Bryce Harper and company partied into the night. “ We’re in! We did it! We did it! ” slugger Rhys Hoskins yelled as the celebration kicked into high gear. It’s the first playoff appearance for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRQE News 13

Verlander, Astros bullpen loses no-hit bid in 9th vs Phils

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Garrett Stubbs led off the ninth inning with a single for the Philadelphia Phillies. Stubbs singled off Will Smith on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Verlander and relievers Hunter Brown and...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Division Series#Yanks#Yankees
CBS San Francisco

Langeliers' bases-loaded walk sends A's past Angels, 2-1

OAKLAND (AP) — Shea Langeliers drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Oakland Athletics past the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night."Those are the moments you practice for right there," Langeliers said. "All the hard work you do goes in, and it shows up when you need it right there."A.J. Puk (4-3) pitched a scoreless 10th for the victory.Ryan Tepera (5-4) pitched the ninth before faltering in the 10th. Tony Kemp reached on a grounder and Sean Murphy singled. Tepera intentionally walked Seth Brown to bring up the rookie Langeliers.A's left-hander Cole Irvin and Angels starter...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy