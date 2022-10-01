Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Rays hope to pick up playoff momentum in meeting with Red Sox
Rays hope to pick up playoff momentum in meeting with Red Sox. Before embarking on their fourth straight postseason run, the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the road on Monday night for the opener of a three-game set against the American League East rival Boston Red Sox. The Rays (86-73)...
KRQE News 13
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP)Rain in New York and a Braves loss in Miami kept the Mets in the NL East race for at least another day. The scheduled game between the Mets and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday night by daylong showers and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.
KRQE News 13
Blue Jays earn top wild card, beat Os 5-1 as Guerrero homers
BALTIMORE (AP)Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays earned the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth...
KRQE News 13
Mariners fret about Sam Haggerty before DH with Tigers
It was an unsurprising Sam Haggerty move. Trailing the Detroit Tigers by a run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night, the Seattle Mariners needing a victory to maintain their hopes of playing host to a wild-card playoff series, Haggerty singled to center and then stole second.
RELATED PEOPLE
KRQE News 13
Third wild card creates opportunity for another playoff team
The Philadelphia Phillies grabbed baseball’s last playoff ticket on Monday, and Bryce Harper and company partied into the night. “ We’re in! We did it! We did it! ” slugger Rhys Hoskins yelled as the celebration kicked into high gear. It’s the first playoff appearance for...
KRQE News 13
Verlander, Astros bullpen loses no-hit bid in 9th vs Phils
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Garrett Stubbs led off the ninth inning with a single for the Philadelphia Phillies. Stubbs singled off Will Smith on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Verlander and relievers Hunter Brown and...
A baseball fan jumped out of the stands as he tried (and failed) to catch Aaron Judge's record-setting home run
One fan put it all on the line to try to retrieve Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the season. It didn't work out.
MLB・
Braves reflect on path to division title ahead of finale with Marlins
The Atlanta Braves, who clinched their fifth straight National League East title by winning the penultimate game of the season,
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Langeliers' bases-loaded walk sends A's past Angels, 2-1
OAKLAND (AP) — Shea Langeliers drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Oakland Athletics past the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night."Those are the moments you practice for right there," Langeliers said. "All the hard work you do goes in, and it shows up when you need it right there."A.J. Puk (4-3) pitched a scoreless 10th for the victory.Ryan Tepera (5-4) pitched the ninth before faltering in the 10th. Tony Kemp reached on a grounder and Sean Murphy singled. Tepera intentionally walked Seth Brown to bring up the rookie Langeliers.A's left-hander Cole Irvin and Angels starter...
Aaron Judge comes through with homer No. 62 on an unforgettable night in Texas | Opinion
At long last, Aaron Judge hit his New York Yankees and American League-record 62nd home run, calling the anticipated moment "a big relief."
Comments / 0