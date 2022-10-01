JOPLIN, Mo. — Come out and support MSSU this week as the campus begins its homecoming activities! The theme for homecoming this year is “Level up Lions.” The theme is in honor of video games that their students and alumni love so much. The homecoming parade is happening on Saturday, October 8th at 10 AM in downtown Joplin. The football game itself starts at 2 PM with coronation at halftime. Come support the Lions as they take on Lincoln! You can find out more information on their website.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO