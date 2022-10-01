Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin wraps up COC schedule with road win over Webb City
Joplin tops Webb City 3-2 in their final COC league game of the season Tuesday afternoon.
koamnewsnow.com
Frontenac offense clicks in big road win over Columbus
FRONTENAC, Ks. – This weeks Performance of the Week goes to the Frontenac Raiders for their big win over Columbus last Friday. The Raiders beat the Titans, in Columbus, 35-8. Those 35 points is a season-high. They also forced four turnovers. Frontenac is now 3-2 this season and will host Baxter Springs this week.
koamnewsnow.com
Dodson homers, strikes out 12 in McDonald County’s win over Webb City
Nevaeh Dodson homers and strikes out 12 batters. Jacie Frencken hits an RBI double. McDonald County tops Webb City 3-1.
Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60
NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed.
Oklahoma man killed in golf cart accident
Officials say a 60-year-old Welch man was killed following an accident with a truck and trailer.
koamnewsnow.com
MSSU begins its homecoming activities
JOPLIN, Mo. — Come out and support MSSU this week as the campus begins its homecoming activities! The theme for homecoming this year is “Level up Lions.” The theme is in honor of video games that their students and alumni love so much. The homecoming parade is happening on Saturday, October 8th at 10 AM in downtown Joplin. The football game itself starts at 2 PM with coronation at halftime. Come support the Lions as they take on Lincoln! You can find out more information on their website.
Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – The Redings Mill Fire Protection District has released what caused a large fire southwest of Joplin Monday night. According to a Facebook post, the fire started from an unattended trash fire. Late Monday afternoon, Redings Mill F.D. responded to the field fire in the area of Bison Road and Douglas Fir Road. Firefighters found...
Galena man arrested on Arson and Burglary charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A man was arrested near Baxter Springs early Monday morning after he allegedly broke into someone’s home and started a fire in a nearby barn. Police say homeowners just east of Baxter Springs alerted police dispatch when they awoke to a rural Galena man inside their home.
KTTS
Fatal Crash In Barton County
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says the driver of a car is dead after a crash in Barton County. Benjamin Harrington, 18, from Lamar died when he lost control of his car and it hit a rock bluff northwest of Lamar on Highway V. Two other teenagers who...
koamnewsnow.com
EMS pronounce golf cart driver deceased after two-vehicle collision
CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. – On September 21, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Officers responded to a crash on US-59 approximately 151 feet West of St. Louis Street in Welch, Oklahoma. At approximately 10:00 A.M., an EZ-Cart Golf cart Driven by Stephen King, 60, was stopped in a private drive while waiting for traffic to clear.
koamnewsnow.com
17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game
TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. "Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
SUV crash and burn, overturned near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 a single vehicle rollover crash was reported near Inca Rd and Imperial Rd alerting Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
Man hit, killed while driving golf cart in Craig County
CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man was hit and killed while driving a golf cart in Craig County in September. According to an OHP report released Monday, a golf cart driven by 60-year-old Stephen King on Sept. 21 was stopped in a driveway off U.S. Highway 59 west of St. Louis Street in Welch waiting on traffic to clear.
kggfradio.com
Galena Man Arrested After Breaking into a Residence
A Galena man is arrested early this morning on burglary charges. Around 12:45am, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a rural residence east of Baxter Springs, after the homeowners were awakened by someone in their house. Deputies arrived minutes later and apprehended 37-year-old William Timothy Paschal inside the home. Paschal was transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of aggravated burglary and burglary and arson, stemming from a fire he is suspected of starting in a nearby barn.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff's Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff's Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff's Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies.
Charges dropped against 1 person related to Pittsburg murder
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Court drops charges against one of two suspects in connection to a Pittsburg murder. On May 13, 2022, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Schools Outperforming the State
In what was once a troubled school district things have made a dramatic turnaround. Coffeyville Public Schools now exceed state averages in many categories. There are many factors that have played a role in the turn around including strategic planning. Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services for Coffeyville Schools, Lora Stalford says one factor is the district’s partnership with parents.
Lamar man is killed in early morning car accident
LAMAR, Mo.- A Lamar man involved in a car crash has died while two other passengers sustained injuries following a crash early Sunday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Benjamin Harrington, 18, was driving a Chevrolet Impala with two teenage passengers around 1:45 am on Sunday morning. Harrington was going eastbound on […]
