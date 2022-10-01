Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin wraps up COC schedule with road win over Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. – (WATCH) Joplin tops Webb City 3-2 in their final COC league game of the season Tuesday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Dodson homers, strikes out 12 in McDonald County’s win over Webb City
WATCH: Nevaeh Dodson homers and strikes out 12 batters. Jacie Frencken hits an RBI double. McDonald County tops Webb City 3-1. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Frontenac offense clicks in big road win over Columbus
FRONTENAC, Ks. – This weeks Performance of the Week goes to the Frontenac Raiders for their big win over Columbus last Friday. The Raiders beat the Titans, in Columbus, 35-8. Those 35 points is a season-high. They also forced four turnovers. Frontenac is now 3-2 this season and will host Baxter Springs this week.
The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
KTTS
Fatal Crash In Barton County
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says the driver of a car is dead after a crash in Barton County. Benjamin Harrington, 18, from Lamar died when he lost control of his car and it hit a rock bluff northwest of Lamar on Highway V. Two other teenagers who...
Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60
NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin’s VA clinic invites you out to a 5K Run/Fun Run
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s VA Clinic is hosting a Veterans 5K run/Fun Run. This 5k Run/Fun Run is taking place in Landreth Park. It’s happening this Saturday — October 8th — with opening remarks at 8:45 AM. The 5K Run/Fun Run kicks off at 9 AM! The 5K Run/Fun Run is the end point of a program known as “Training 2 Run.” While the name of the program is deceiving — it’s meant to help veterans. So come walk, run, or roll the 3.1 miles in a celebration of veterans using their full potential.
Two bodies discovered in Labette County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were found dead Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas.
Lamar teens involved in fatal crash, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate
The Missouri Highway Patrol today responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Barton County.
Charges dropped against 1 person related to Pittsburg murder
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Court drops charges against one of two suspects in connection to a Pittsburg murder. On May 13, 2022, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Galena man arrested on Arson and Burglary charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A man was arrested near Baxter Springs early Monday morning after he allegedly broke into someone’s home and started a fire in a nearby barn. Police say homeowners just east of Baxter Springs alerted police dispatch when they awoke to a rural Galena man inside their home.
koamnewsnow.com
17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game
TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
KBI investigating the death of man and woman in Labette County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says a man and woman were found dead inside their home just north of Mound Valley on Monday.
kggfradio.com
Galena Man Arrested After Breaking into a Residence
A Galena man is arrested early this morning on burglary charges. Around 12:45am, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a rural residence east of Baxter Springs, after the homeowners were awakened by someone in their house. Deputies arrived minutes later and apprehended 37-year-old William Timothy Paschal inside the home. Paschal was transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of aggravated burglary and burglary and arson, stemming from a fire he is suspected of starting in a nearby barn.
KBI: Man and woman found dead in rural Labette County
LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two subjects were found dead Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas, according to a media release from the agency. The investigation indicates that Monday morning around 8:30 a.m., the Labette...
Man hit, killed while driving golf cart in Craig County
CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man was hit and killed while driving a golf cart in Craig County in September. According to an OHP report released Monday, a golf cart driven by 60-year-old Stephen King on Sept. 21 was stopped in a driveway off U.S. Highway 59 west of St. Louis Street in Welch waiting on traffic to clear.
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Comments / 0