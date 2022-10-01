Read full article on original website
Pujols singles, homers to tie Ruth for 2nd in all-time RBIs
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career home run and tied Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Pirates got the 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Ben Gamel and Bryan Reynolds homered for Pittsburgh, which has won four...
Linden's Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run, breaks AL single-season home run record
LINDEN — San Joaquin County native Aaron Judge hit his home run 62 of the season Tuesday, breaking Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record. Judge hit a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesus Tinoco into the first couple of rows of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York's day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.
