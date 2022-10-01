ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated rival Odessa High in five sets on Tuesday night at MHS. OHS won the first set 25-20. Midland responded by winning the next two sets 25-19 and 25-18. The Bronchos won an extended fourth set 29-27, before the Bulldogs finished the match with a 15-11 win.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland College hosts Midland Arts Association fall juried exhibition

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College McCormick Gallery will host works by local artists during the fall 2022 Midland Arts Association Juried Exhibition. The exhibit hangs Oct. 13 through Nov. 11. The public is invited to the opening reception and awards presentation on Thursday, October 13, 6:00-8:00 p.m. “Each year,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

UTPB hosts FAFSA/TASFA night and gives out 2 one thousand dollar scholarships

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB hosted a FAFSA/TASFA night Tuesday evening. The University brought in representatives from both the financial aid and admissions offices to instruct students/attendees on how to fill out those important financial aid forms. The University also had a raffle for two one thousand dollar scholarships for...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information. Odessa- 432-498-4030. Midland- 432-688-4890. You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Education
City
Rankin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
cbs7.com

UTPB women’s soccer coach placed on paid administrative leave

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas has been placed on paid administrative leave. Tejas was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with DWI, with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15. “We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” said Athletic...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Ye Old Bookworm

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A few years ago, downtown stores had long glass front and side windows to display their merchandise and shoppers would go window shopping ... CBS7′s Jeff Hill was downtown at “Ye Old Bookworm” this afternoon to got a look. They did call it window...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Christian#Titans#Kosa#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Rankin Red Devils
cbs7.com

Man assaults patients and staff at ORMC

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On October 03, 2022, Officers of the Odessa Police Department responded to Odessa Regional Medical Center in reference to a disturbance. According to the staff at ORMC, a man forced his way into the Nursery and began assaulting patients and staff. Upon arrival, Officers contacted 18-year-old Marcus McCowan Jr. During this contact, McCowan was aggressive toward officers, which led to a physical altercation. During this altercation, McCowan resisted the officers and attempted to take one of their firearms from its holster.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

The need for workers in hospitals and clinics is a high demand in the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Health care professionals and students were brought together by the Texas Tech University Health and Science Center for a collaborative seminar. The healthcare workforce summit was a day of collaboration with the community and healthcare leaders to identify barriers and explore strategies to keep top healthcare providers in the Permian Basin.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County judge grants temporary restraining order against ECUD elections

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - State District Judge John Shrode has issued a temporary restraining order against the Ector County Utility District. The TRO suspends ECUD’s elections this November, meaning the district can not do anything involving the elections for 10 days, until a hearing is held on Oct. 13 to determine whether or not elections will be canceled.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, officers responded to 610 E. 96th in reference to a disturbance. During the course of the investigation, these officers attempted to contact one of the individuals who was reportedly involved in the disturbance.
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy