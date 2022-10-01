ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PPB: Pedestrian dies in crash involving vehicle

By Matt Rawlings
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say a crash on Friday night involving a vehicle and a pedestrian resulted in a fatality.

PPB says they responded to the crash around 8:45 p.m. at Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 55th Avenue, but when officers arrived, they found a pedestrian, believed to be a woman, dead at the scene.

The man driving the vehicle remained at the scene and is talking with officers.

During the investigation, Northeast Lombard Street is closed between Northeast 52nd Avenue and Northeast 55th Avenue.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-263577, or call (503)823-2103.

PPB says this was the 46th traffic death of the year in Portland.

