Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | Dangerous Fugitive On the Loose in Mitchell County!
Today on LIVE!, James Pettit on Mad Messy Cheesesteaks joins Matt Trammell on LIVE!. Also, a dangerous fugitive has escaped in Mitchell County, a GoFundMe has been set up for a local woman, San Angelo City Council meetings went on as usual today, the Miles Bulldogs are facing a state ranked Albany Lions team this Friday, and the National Night Out will be held at San Angelo Stadium.
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Prisoner escapes from county jail Tuesday, whereabouts unknown
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — A prisoner being held in the Mitchell County Jail escaped early Tuesday, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety-Northwest Texas region reported that 44-year-old Pedro Martinez escaped from the Mitchell County Jail around 5 a.m. Authorities did not indicate the manner in which Martinez escaped from the facility.
San Angelo LIVE!
DETAILS: Mitchell Co. Escapee Is Illegal Alien Drug Dealing, Money Launderer Turned Trustee
COLORADO CITY – New information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety claims the inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail was an illegal alien turn jail trustee. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 4, 2022, at around 5:20 a.m., a prisoner held...
Comments / 0