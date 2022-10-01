ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Dangerous Fugitive On the Loose in Mitchell County!

Today on LIVE!, James Pettit on Mad Messy Cheesesteaks joins Matt Trammell on LIVE!. Also, a dangerous fugitive has escaped in Mitchell County, a GoFundMe has been set up for a local woman, San Angelo City Council meetings went on as usual today, the Miles Bulldogs are facing a state ranked Albany Lions team this Friday, and the National Night Out will be held at San Angelo Stadium.
MITCHELL COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Prisoner escapes from county jail Tuesday, whereabouts unknown

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — A prisoner being held in the Mitchell County Jail escaped early Tuesday, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety-Northwest Texas region reported that 44-year-old Pedro Martinez escaped from the Mitchell County Jail around 5 a.m. Authorities did not indicate the manner in which Martinez escaped from the facility.
MITCHELL COUNTY, TX

