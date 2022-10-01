Read full article on original website
After a quiet end to summer and the dead period lifting with football's return, K-State recruiting is back up and running at full steam. Let's take a look at all the new offers extended this past month along with a few new additions already in the first days of October.
Iowa State football currently sits at 3-2 on the season, with a chance to get back on track and pick up the Cyclones' first conference win of the year Saturday night, when Kansas State comes to town. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the media ahead of this matchup.
The old saying goes "the most popular guy on every football team is always the backup quarterback." Right now, that is redshirt freshman Behren Morton. Texas Tech is off to a respectable 3-2 start overall, including a 1-1 record in the Big 12 which saw the Red Raiders defeat Texas two weeks ago at home and then fall to Kansas State on the road last Saturday. Now, Texas Tech is preparing to play its fifth consecutive ranked opponent in No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. OK and the game will be televised on FS1.
