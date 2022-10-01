DU hockey fans weather rain to see ice

DU hockey fans camp out to get national champions Pioneers season tickets 02:03

University of Denver students are willing to stand through all kinds of weather for tickets to see their hockey team play.

A limited number of student tickets for the 2022-23 national champions will become available Saturday. Students must be in line for a chance to get access to every home game this season - the golden ticket.

Students could start getting in line Friday at noon on the north side of the Ritchie Center. They were encouraged to bring sleeping bags, blankets, camping chairs and other essentials for their campout.

Dozens of tents lined the sidewalk outside, filled with hopeful students.

"I think camping out on Black Friday is crazy, but I am doing something similar, so I guess not!" said Demetrius, a DU senior.

Demetrius and his friend Matthew said they got lucky.

A friend saved them a camping spot near the front of the line.

"It is difficult. You have to buy them several weeks out in advance and then there's coordinating with friends to make sure they're going as well," said Matthew. "It's gonna be interesting, especially because it's looking like it's gonna rain here shortly."

It's a campus-turned campsite.

CBS

When your team is defending a title, students defend their tickets.

The DU Hockey student-season ticket campout was disrupted by a thunderstorm Friday afternoon.

Students camped out on the north lawn of the Ritchie Center were holding down their tents as winds swept in.

DU Traditions Committee says it's about more than scoring seats.

"We have a limited number of tickets and usually not everyone is guaranteed a ticket. So at the end of the day, not everyone who comes out to camp will get one, but you know, it's a part of the whole experience," said Charlie Lemke-Belle, Co-Chair of DU Traditions Committee.

Thunderstorms brought campers inside Friday.

CBS

Fans like Matthew Vernon weren't giving up their spot.

"I didn't go to as many hockey games last year that I'd like to because I was kind of broke," said Vernon.

Seeing your team win in person is priceless.

Rain didn't stop them.

Hockey fans know, it takes water to make ice.

"I really am looking forward to seeing just how packed the student section is going to be this year!" said Vernon.

Students also got a look at this year's DU hockey team with a free intrasquad scrimmage on Friday.

CBS

DU Hockey season kicks off Friday, October 7, against Notre Dame.