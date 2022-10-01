Read full article on original website
Tuesday, October 4
We are a broken record around here. We will see another day in the 80’s with plenty of sunshine and very low humidity. It has been over a month since Springfield has seen a good soaking, and we are in desperate need of some rain. One model, the HRRR,...
Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast
Next front brings clouds, but not much else. Next front brings clouds, but not much else. Springfield pedestrian deaths are outpacing 2021 …. We do not have the 2022 annual report left with almost three months left to go this year but in 2021 there were eight fewer crashes compared to 2020. However, the number of fatal crashes involving pedestrians is on pace to increase compared to last year.
Downtown Springfield’s Mainstay Artwork from the MidxMidwst Festival
Cami and Blake caught up with Meg Waler to learn more about the mainstay artwork that came out of this year’s MidxMidwst Festival in downtown Springfield. Plus we got a sneak peek at what we can expect from next year’s festival including a brand new name!. Stay up-to-date...
