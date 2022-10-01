These 2 high country roads are about to close for the season

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) – Two heavily used high country roads will be closed off to vehicles for the season this coming Monday.

Mount Evans Highway and Old Fall River Road will be closed off to vehicles on Oct. 3.

Here are the details on both of these closures.

Colorado Highway 5 (Mount Evans Highway) closure

Starting on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Highway 5, also known as the Mount Evans Highway, will be fully closed for the rest of the season.

Back on Sept. 6, CDOT closed the top 5-mile segment of the highway between Summit Lake and the top of Mount Evans.

The 10-mile stretch of highway that currently remains open between Echo Lake and Summit Lake will be closed for the season on Oct. 3. Questions on these closures can be directed toward CDOT.

Old Fall River Road closure

From Oct. 3-7, Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will be closed so that park crews are able to conduct maintenance work.

The road will be temporarily reopened to bicycles, walkers and leashed pets from Oct. 8-10.

Old Fall River Road will again be closed for maintenance work from Oct. 11-14. It will be reopened once more on Oct. 15 to all bicycles, walkers and leashed pets, and will remain open until Nov. 30.

On Dec. 1, the road’s classification moves to trail status, at which point leashed pets and walkers will not be permitted to use the road.

Any questions regarding this closure can be directed to officials with the Rocky Mountain National Park, which you can contact by calling 970-586-1206.

