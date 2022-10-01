Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Alexis Patton, 23, was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a boy Friday in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
Chicago man charged with shooting 7-year-old on his way to church
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Police say Kentrell Gayden was arrested about 40 minutes after shooting and seriously wounding the child – identified as Legend Barr.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 fatal shooting on West Side
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a shooting last year that killed a man in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. Ishmael Simpson, 24, is accused entering a business around 7 p.m. on April 16, 2021 in the 3600 block of West 16th and shooting 18-year-old Jawon L. Ward, according to police.
Gang member charged with triple shooting in Humboldt Park, gunning down rival in hair salon
CHICAGO - A reputed gang member suspected of gunning down a rival in a Lawndale hair salon last year was arrested this week after he was implicated in a triple shooting in Humboldt Park, according to Cook County prosecutors. Ishmael Simpson initially came under police scrutiny following a shooting at...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. Around 6:48 p.m., police say the male victim was near a bicycle trail in the 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck by gunfire in the hand and...
fox32chicago.com
Woman who pushed 3-year-old nephew into water off Navy Pier charged with murder
CHICAGO - The woman who pushed her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier has been charged with murder in his death, according to court documents filed Tuesday. Victoria Moreno, 34, was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child in the Sept. 19th attack on Josiah Brown.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times at an Oak Lawn motel last week. Howard Williams, 24, faces one count of attempted murder. On Sept. 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a call of shots fired at the JC Miami...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 3 men shot on South Side; no offenders in custody
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:18 p.m., three men were approached by two offenders in the 1100 block of West 77th Street, police said. The male offenders produced handguns and fired shots. A 20-year-old man was struck in the leg, and...
Chicago man sentenced to life in prison for fatal road rage shooting
PLYMOUTH, Minn. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to life in prison for a deadly road rage shooting in Minnesota. The shooting occurred in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. Jamal Smith was found guilty of killing Jay Boughton last year, as he drove his teen son home from a baseball game.
Chicago shooting: Man shoots suspected burglar at Chinatown home, police say
The man who shot the suspected burglar has a concealed carry license, police said.
wlip.com
Another Murder Investigation in Lake County After Man Found Dead in Waukegan
(Waukegan, IL) Police are looking into a homicide in Waukegan. Officials say they were called just after midnight Monday to the 13-hundred block of Chestnut Street on the north side of the city. When officers arrived they found a car in a driveway with multiple bullet holes, and a deceased male inside. At this point, the victim is only being identified as a Waukegan male in his 40’s. No arrests have been made, nor has a motive been released. The Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.
Man, 50, shot while driving in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 50-year-old was driving northbound around 11:24 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Wood Street when someone on the sidewalk started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11 a.m. and found the 33-year-old collapsed on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 300 block of South Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
11 years after off-duty Chicago cop’s murder, the case against his alleged killers has frayed
CHICAGO - The prosecution of three men charged with the murder of an off-duty cop may take yet another oddball twist, as lawyers for the defense seek to look inside a decade-old video game console for crucial evidence in the 2011 slaying of Chicago Police Officer Clifton Lewis. Representatives from...
Man injured in Near West Side shooting during carjacking attempt, Chicago police say
Chicago police said the suspects shot the victim after he refused to turn over his car.
Chicago shooting in Auburn Gresham injures 3 men just blocks from St. Sabina church
Three people were shot in Auburn Gresham Tuesday afternoon, just blocks away from St. Sabina church, Chicago police said.
CBS News
Man shot and killed in Waukegan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed early overnight while sitting in a car in north suburban Waukegan. Police said, around midnight Sunday night, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street. When officers arrived, they found a...
fox32chicago.com
Andrew Hendricks: Missing Chicago man with autism last seen a week ago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with autism. Andrew Hendricks, 40, was last seen at 14 West 95th Street on September 28, 2022. According to police, Hendricks is an autistic developmentally delayed adult with severely reduced problem-solving ability and limited verbal communication skills.
Chicago shooting: 7-year-old boy shot when family confronts person breaking into car, CPD says
A person who broke into a family member's car opened fire when they were confronted, CPD said.
Toddler killed in hit-and-run on Northwest Side
First responders rushed the toddler to Lurie’s Children's Hospital.
