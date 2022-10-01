ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy in Austin

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Alexis Patton, 23, was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a boy Friday in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in 2021 fatal shooting on West Side

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a shooting last year that killed a man in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. Ishmael Simpson, 24, is accused entering a business around 7 p.m. on April 16, 2021 in the 3600 block of West 16th and shooting 18-year-old Jawon L. Ward, according to police.
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. Around 6:48 p.m., police say the male victim was near a bicycle trail in the 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck by gunfire in the hand and...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 3 men shot on South Side; no offenders in custody

CHICAGO - Three men were shot in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:18 p.m., three men were approached by two offenders in the 1100 block of West 77th Street, police said. The male offenders produced handguns and fired shots. A 20-year-old man was struck in the leg, and...
wlip.com

Another Murder Investigation in Lake County After Man Found Dead in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) Police are looking into a homicide in Waukegan. Officials say they were called just after midnight Monday to the 13-hundred block of Chestnut Street on the north side of the city. When officers arrived they found a car in a driveway with multiple bullet holes, and a deceased male inside. At this point, the victim is only being identified as a Waukegan male in his 40’s. No arrests have been made, nor has a motive been released. The Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 50, shot while driving in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 50-year-old was driving northbound around 11:24 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Wood Street when someone on the sidewalk started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a...
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11 a.m. and found the 33-year-old collapsed on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 300 block of South Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
CBS News

Man shot and killed in Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed early overnight while sitting in a car in north suburban Waukegan. Police said, around midnight Sunday night, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street. When officers arrived, they found a...
fox32chicago.com

Andrew Hendricks: Missing Chicago man with autism last seen a week ago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with autism. Andrew Hendricks, 40, was last seen at 14 West 95th Street on September 28, 2022. According to police, Hendricks is an autistic developmentally delayed adult with severely reduced problem-solving ability and limited verbal communication skills.
CHICAGO, IL

