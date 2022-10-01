ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Suspect evades capture after assaulting deputy in Lakewood

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xn5Ps_0iHfNoFs00

LASD in standoff with suspect accused of assaulting a deputy 00:21

Deputies Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home, leading to a standoff.

According to a watch commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries after the alleged assault.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard, the watch commander said.

The suspect allegedly fled to a nearby residence in the area of Jersey Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard.

Authorities set up a perimeter and were in a standoff with the suspect, yet no one was inside the dwelling when law enforcement finally gained entry into the residence around 11:30 p.m.

The sheriff's Lakewood station urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them at 562-623-3500.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS LA

Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach

Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Shots reportedly fired at police officers in Willowbrook

Authorities are investigating reports of shots fired at police officers in Willowbrook. Santa Monica Police Department officers were in the area of 120th Street and Willowbrook Avenue for an undisclosed investigation when they were reportedly fired upon by someone on the street. It was not immediately clear if the officers returned fire or if anyone was struck by gunfire. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators were also on scene to assist in the investigation. A perimeter was set up in the area as crews worked to survey the area and speak with potential witnesses. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakewood#Violent Crime#Lasd
2urbangirls.com

Man pleads not guilty in 5-year-old son’s death

LOS ANGELES – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and assault in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in July. Darwin Reyes, now 33, was charged July 27 with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death involving his son, Mason, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach man arrested for killing ex-girlfriend's partner, kidnapping son

A Long Beach man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting and kidnapping that occurred on Monday. According to police, the scene unfolded in the 3300 block of Andy Street a little before 10:30 a.m., when the man, who has since been identified as 38-year-old Dany Hernandez, shot his ex-girlfriend's partner. "He forced his way into the home, shot the victim, and left the scene by unknown means prior to the officers' arrival," said Long Beach Police Department officers. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 28-year-old Ocasis Ku, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

UPDATE: Officer Involved Shooting at 5200 Block of East 25th Street

LONG BEACH, CA – On Sunday, October 2nd at approximately 10:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of East 25th Street regarding a report of a person pointing a gun at another person, which resulted in an officer involved shooting. The preliminary information indicated that a male...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes

LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station. The assault occurred...
LAKEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
LA PUENTE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
25K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy