Brooklyn, NY

Man fatally stabbed on subway in Brooklyn

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A man was fatally stabbed in the neck while riding the subway in Brooklyn on Friday night, police said.

The 43-year-old victim was aboard a southbound L train when he got into a dispute with another man near the Atlantic Avenue subway station around 8:50 p.m., the NYPD said.

During the altercation, the suspect knifed the victim in the neck and body, cops said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WAYNE CARRINGTON

The perpetrator fled in an unknown direction. It was unclear what sparked the fight that led to the stabbing.

The victim was transported to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

