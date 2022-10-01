ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Fightful

Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki

Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
WWE
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced

Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
WWE
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
stillrealtous.com

Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent

Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’

A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner in career nosedive with latest social media post

Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner has admitted for the first time that his boxing career is heading on a downward trajectory. “The Problem,” who once fought Manny Pacquiao and was considered a Pound for Pound star, has fought just once in almost four years. Despite still being on the...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Asked Roman Reigns After Match At Clash At The Castle

Last month Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle and it was Roman who walked out with the gold after Solo Sikoa helped him get the win. The United Kingdom had been waiting a long time for an event like Clash at the Castle and the fans inside Principality Stadium were loud throughout the show.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Jena Sims' Racy Wedding Outfit

Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, aren't seen on the PGA Tour anymore. The longtime PGA Tour star and his wife, Jena, made the decision to leave for LIV Golf earlier this year. Koepka is now part of the Saudi-backed golf tour. Koepka and Sims are still pretty big...
GOLF
ringsidenews.com

Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title

Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
WWE
MMA Fighting

Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’

Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Ben Rothwell explains the legend behind his cloak following BKFC 30 knockout win: ‘I go to a very dark place’

Now that Ben Rothwell is out of the UFC, and no longer having to wear a promotionally sponsored uniform, that meant the return of his cloak at BKFC 30. Rothwell made the most of his BKFC debut when he steamrolled Bobo O’Bannon in just 19 seconds this past Saturday. The cloak — which he wore to the ring — isn’t just an article of clothing, but it helps Rothwell go to a different kind of headspace in order to prepare for what is about to happen.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier to serve as special guest referee in WWE match involving ex-UFC fighter Matt Riddle

Daniel Cormier is entering the world of professional wrestling, although he won’t be the one jumping off the top rope. Instead, the UFC Hall of Famer and lifelong pro wrestling fan will serve as the special guest referee in a ‘Fight Pit’ match between ex-UFC fighter Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view scheduled for Oct. 8 in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

