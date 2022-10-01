Read full article on original website
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
stillrealtous.com
Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner in career nosedive with latest social media post
Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner has admitted for the first time that his boxing career is heading on a downward trajectory. “The Problem,” who once fought Manny Pacquiao and was considered a Pound for Pound star, has fought just once in almost four years. Despite still being on the...
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Asked Roman Reigns After Match At Clash At The Castle
Last month Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle and it was Roman who walked out with the gold after Solo Sikoa helped him get the win. The United Kingdom had been waiting a long time for an event like Clash at the Castle and the fans inside Principality Stadium were loud throughout the show.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Jena Sims' Racy Wedding Outfit
Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, aren't seen on the PGA Tour anymore. The longtime PGA Tour star and his wife, Jena, made the decision to leave for LIV Golf earlier this year. Koepka is now part of the Saudi-backed golf tour. Koepka and Sims are still pretty big...
GOLF・
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
Much was made about Mark Zuckerberg’s “UFC debut” – but it may have been an inversely powerful experience for his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan who accompanied him Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211. Let me preface everything I’m about to say with this. I genuinely think...
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
Novak Djokovic won, quite literally, the biggest prize in tennis at the Tel Aviv Open
"In awe at the size of this trophy," tweeted the US Open after Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. "Absolute unit."
MMA Fighting
Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’
Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
MMA Fighting
Scott Coker: Aaron Pico dislocated shoulder, wants rematch with Jeremy Kennedy after Bellator 286
Bellator President Scott Coker said Aaron Pico avoided a broken bone on Saturday at Bellator 286 and wants a rematch with Jeremy Kennedy after a dislocated shoulder ended his night. Coker confirmed Pico’s shoulder injury at the post-event press conference for the Showtime-televised event at Long Beach Arena and welcomed...
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
MMA Fighting
Ben Rothwell explains the legend behind his cloak following BKFC 30 knockout win: ‘I go to a very dark place’
Now that Ben Rothwell is out of the UFC, and no longer having to wear a promotionally sponsored uniform, that meant the return of his cloak at BKFC 30. Rothwell made the most of his BKFC debut when he steamrolled Bobo O’Bannon in just 19 seconds this past Saturday. The cloak — which he wore to the ring — isn’t just an article of clothing, but it helps Rothwell go to a different kind of headspace in order to prepare for what is about to happen.
MMA Fighting
Invicta FC signs prospect Elisandra Ferreira, fighter who lost recent controversial title bout in Calgary
Elisandra Ferreira is the newest addition to the Invicta FC atomweight division, the company announced Tuesday. A date and opponent for her promotional debut is yet to be decided, Ferreira told MMA Fighting. “I think I’ll probably make my debut on the December card,” Ferreira said. Ferreira has...
MMA Fighting
Daniel Cormier to serve as special guest referee in WWE match involving ex-UFC fighter Matt Riddle
Daniel Cormier is entering the world of professional wrestling, although he won’t be the one jumping off the top rope. Instead, the UFC Hall of Famer and lifelong pro wrestling fan will serve as the special guest referee in a ‘Fight Pit’ match between ex-UFC fighter Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view scheduled for Oct. 8 in Philadelphia.
