Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
Bellator’s Patricio Pitbull Unleashes Profane Tirade at Crowd After Win
The Brazilian featherweight champion ravaged booing spectators in Long Beach following his win over Adam Borics.
Chael Sonnen shares the “strong leading candidate” for Jake Paul’s mixed martial arts debut
Chael Sonnen is sharing the ‘strong leading candidate’ for Jake Paul’s mixed martial arts debut. Jake Paul has apparently announced his move to MMA, and Chael Sonnen is weighing in on exactly who he should fight. Paul has a successful boxing career, 5-0, knocking out every man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."
WWE・
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 61
Yan Xiaonan picked up a gutsy majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 event, snapping a two-fight skid in the process. But will she have to fight backwards in order to get back into the title picture the long way, or will she get a step up in the rankings next?
Bellator’s Scott Coker provides update on Fedor Emelianenko retirement fight, reveals hope for Ryan Bader rematch: “He wants a revenge fight”
Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed who Fedor Emelianenko could fight next. ‘The Last Emperor’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tim Johnson in October 2021. The bout moved Emelianenko to a two-fight winning streak, as he had previously finished Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in Japan in December 2019.
Ex-UFC fighter Aspen Ladd signs deal with PFL
(Editor’s note: Story updated to reflect revised statement from Ladd, which doesn’t mention new featherweight division.) Aspen Ladd has a new home. Just one week after parting ways with the UFC, Ladd (9-3) has signed with PFL to compete at women’s featherweight, promotion officials announced Tuesday. “I...
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Beneil Dariush: Michael Chandler earning next title shot would be ‘a clown show’
Beneil Dariush sees only one possible option for the No. 1 contender spot at lightweight following UFC 280. The UFC lightweight division will have a lot of questions answered throughout the next two pay-per-view events starting later this month in Abu Dhabi. Atop the promotion’s return to Fight Island, the division’s vacant title will be fought over between former champion Charles Oliveira and red-hot contender Islam Makhachev. Also making his return that night is Dariush who looks to reinsert himself into the immediate discussion amongst the elite.
CBS Sports
UFC news, rumors: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 signed for UFC 283 in Brazil
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno is reportedly set for UFC 283. Figueiredo will defend his UFC flyweight championship in a fourth fight against interim flyweight champion Moreno in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 21. Bout agreements on both sides have been signed for Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4, according to...
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
Aspen Ladd Signs With The PFL, One Week After UFC Release
Aspen Ladd is entering a new chapter in her MMA career. Not long after being released by the UFC, Ladd has already found a new banner to fight under. On Tuesday, the PFL announced they had picked up the former UFC contender for their 2023 season. Ladd will compete in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
2022 UFC event schedule: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo on tap
The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year. Perhaps the biggest upset of the year came...
Henry Cejudo shares his prediction for a hypothetical crossover fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Patricio Pitbull
Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on a potential crossover match-up between Patricio Pitbull and Alex Volkanovski. It’s no secret that Alex Volkanovski is widely considered to be one of the best mixed martial artists in the world, largely due to the incredible record he’s been able to string together on his way to becoming the UFC featherweight champion.
MMA Fighting
Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’
Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
ComicBook
Watch AEW's Darby Allin Jump Off a 92-Foot Waterfall
AEW's Darby Allin is known for performing insane stunts when he's not competing in a wrestling ring. The former TNT Champion uploaded a new video on Sunday revealing he recently jumped off a 92-foot waterfall into the lake below. There's no word of Allin dealing with an injury, so it looks like he pulled this one off unscathed. Allin has recently been appearing at Nitro Circus events, performing a stunt where he does a backflip off a ramp while riding a tricycle.
WWE・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Michael Bisping reacts to Conor McGregor’s angry rant towards him: ‘Relax buddy’
Michael Bisping doesn’t understand why Conor McGregor was so angry with him. After Bisping and Anthony Smith talked about McGregor taking a shot at the former UFC middleweight champion’s acting chops, Bisping discussed the situation on his podcast Believe You Me, calling McGregor a “dickhead.” Those comments got a furious reaction from McGregor, where he told Bisping, “I’ll cave your head in.”
Sporting News
Combat sports world reflects on the life of Antonio Inoki, an MMA pioneer famous for first-of-its kind fight vs. Muhammad Ali
Pro wrestling icon and MMA pioneer for Antonio Inoki recently passed away at the age of 79. Yahoo Japan confirmed the news following his battle with multiple health problems. A multi-time world champion, Inoki was a larger-than-life figure who helped shape combat sports to what it is today. He was considered ahead of his time due to his realistic style of fighting in a wrestling ring, as well as innovative performances against all types of fighters.
MMA Fighting
Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba co-main event added to Mayweather vs. Deji lineup
Tommy Fury’s next boxing assignment is set for Dubai. The British reality television star, and half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has been announced as the co-main event of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji card, which takes place Nov. 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Fury fights pro Paul Bamba (5-2, 4 KOs).
MMA Fighting
Ben Rothwell explains the legend behind his cloak following BKFC 30 knockout win: ‘I go to a very dark place’
Now that Ben Rothwell is out of the UFC, and no longer having to wear a promotionally sponsored uniform, that meant the return of his cloak at BKFC 30. Rothwell made the most of his BKFC debut when he steamrolled Bobo O’Bannon in just 19 seconds this past Saturday. The cloak — which he wore to the ring — isn’t just an article of clothing, but it helps Rothwell go to a different kind of headspace in order to prepare for what is about to happen.
Comments / 0