How the SBLive top 25 Michigan high school football teams fared in week 6

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-1)

Week 6: Lost 36-34 to No. 18 South Christian

Recap: It happened. Catholic Central lost a game for the first time in 43 tries. There will be a new No. 1 next week.

Check out our recap and highlights of the game here.

2. Belleville (6-0)

Week 6: Defeated Westland John Glenn 56-0

Recap: Belleville will be the new No. 1 team in the state next week after yet another blowout win.

3. Warren De La Salle Collegiate (4-1)

Next game: Oct. 2 at Detroit Catholic Central

4. Detroit Martin Luther King (4-1)

Week 6: Defeated Detroit Renaissance 38-0

Recap: It sure looks like Detroit King is back after a week one loss. That's four wins in a row for Ty Spencer's squad.

Photo by Mario Nowak

5. West Bloomfield (5-1)

Week 6: Defeated Lake Orion 41-14

Recap: West Bloomfield rebounds from its first loss of the season with blowout win at home.

Photo by Mario Nowak

6. Chelsea (5-1)

Week 6: Defeated Ypsilanti Community 44-0.

Recap: I think we can safely say that Chelsea is Chelsea again after a sluggish start.

7. Saline (6-0)

Week 6: Defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer 56-0

Recap: Add another blowout to the win column for Saline.

8. Rockford (6-0)

Week 6: Defeated No. 21 Grandville 37-14

Recap: Rockford is this first team this year that has been able to stop Grandville's ground game. Even Caledonia couldn't do it last week.

9. Rochester Adams (5-1)

Week 6: Defeated Oxford 33-7

Recap: Adams keeps on rolling.

Photo by Mario Nowak

10. Caledonia (6-0)

Week 6: Defeated East Kentwood 29-0.

Recap: Caledonia scores another blowout win to remain unbeaten.

11. Warren Michigan Collegiate (4-1)

Next game: Oct. 1 vs. Detroit Leadership

12. Macomb Dakota (6-0)

Week 6: Defeated Romeo 21-14

Recap: Romeo gave Dakota a bit of a scare, but it survived to stay undefeated.

Photo by Mario Nowak

13. Marine City (5-1)

Week 6: Defeated Madison Heights Lamphere 37-14

Recap: Put another one in the win column for Marine City as it gets the job done on the road.

14. Hudson (6-0)

Week 6: Defeated Blissfield 46-7

Recap: Hudson picks up a blowout win of its own to remain unbeaten.

15. Whitehall (6-0)

Week 6: Defeated Muskegon-Oakridge 42-8

Recap: Whitehall gave up points? Drop them out of the power 25 immediately! On a more serious note, this team looks unstoppable after a blowout win against a good team on the road.

16. River Rouge (3-1)

Week 6: Defeated Hamtramck 68-0

Recap: Sheesh, okay River Rouge. We get it! You're still good!

17. Dexter (6-0)

Week 6: Defeated Ann Arbor Huron 21-14

Recap: Dexter got all it could handle from Ann Arbor Huron, but got the win in the end.

18. Grand Rapids South Christian (6-0)

Week 6: Defeated No. 1 Grand Rapids Catholic Central 36-35

Recap: South Christian ends Catholic Central's 43-game winning streak. It will get a huge boost in next week's power rankings.

19. DeWitt (3-3)

Week 6: Lost 56-49 to Grand Ledge.

Recap: DeWitt is just too young and inconsistent for me to keep them on this list anymore. It will fall out of the power 25 next week.

20. Pewamo-Westphalia (3-3)

Week 6: Lost 20-7 to Olivet

Recap: Pewamo-Westphalia's time on the power 25 will likely come to an end after this latest defeat.

21. Grandville (4-2)

Week 6: Lost 37-14 to Rockford.

Recap: Grandville has now lost two in a row against quality opponents. Will it drop out of the power 25?

22. Clarkston (4-2)

Week 6: Defeated Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 28-14

Recap: Clarkston bounces back from last week's loss.

Photo by Katy Kildee

23. Hudsonville Unity Christian (4-2)

Week 6: Defeated Allendale 52-29

Recap: Make it four wins in a row for Unity Christian after an 0-2 start. Perhaps it's time I start showing faith in them again.

24. Muskegon (4-2)

Week 6: Defeated Grand Rapids Union 43-21

Recap: Muskegon rebounds from last week's loss to Zeeland West with a big win on the road.

25. Grand Blanc (3-3)

Week 6: Lost 39-17 to Lapeer.

Recap: Grand Blanc falls on the road to Lapeer, who may end up taking its place in the power 25.