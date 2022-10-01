How the SBLive top 25 Michigan high school football teams fared in week 6
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-1)
Week 6: Lost 36-34 to No. 18 South Christian
Recap: It happened. Catholic Central lost a game for the first time in 43 tries. There will be a new No. 1 next week.
Check out our recap and highlights of the game here.
2. Belleville (6-0)
Week 6: Defeated Westland John Glenn 56-0
Recap: Belleville will be the new No. 1 team in the state next week after yet another blowout win.
3. Warren De La Salle Collegiate (4-1)
Next game: Oct. 2 at Detroit Catholic Central
4. Detroit Martin Luther King (4-1)
Week 6: Defeated Detroit Renaissance 38-0
Recap: It sure looks like Detroit King is back after a week one loss. That's four wins in a row for Ty Spencer's squad.
5. West Bloomfield (5-1)
Week 6: Defeated Lake Orion 41-14
Recap: West Bloomfield rebounds from its first loss of the season with blowout win at home.
6. Chelsea (5-1)
Week 6: Defeated Ypsilanti Community 44-0.
Recap: I think we can safely say that Chelsea is Chelsea again after a sluggish start.
7. Saline (6-0)
Week 6: Defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer 56-0
Recap: Add another blowout to the win column for Saline.
8. Rockford (6-0)
Week 6: Defeated No. 21 Grandville 37-14
Recap: Rockford is this first team this year that has been able to stop Grandville's ground game. Even Caledonia couldn't do it last week.
9. Rochester Adams (5-1)
Week 6: Defeated Oxford 33-7
Recap: Adams keeps on rolling.
10. Caledonia (6-0)
Week 6: Defeated East Kentwood 29-0.
Recap: Caledonia scores another blowout win to remain unbeaten.
11. Warren Michigan Collegiate (4-1)
Next game: Oct. 1 vs. Detroit Leadership
12. Macomb Dakota (6-0)
Week 6: Defeated Romeo 21-14
Recap: Romeo gave Dakota a bit of a scare, but it survived to stay undefeated.
13. Marine City (5-1)
Week 6: Defeated Madison Heights Lamphere 37-14
Recap: Put another one in the win column for Marine City as it gets the job done on the road.
14. Hudson (6-0)
Week 6: Defeated Blissfield 46-7
Recap: Hudson picks up a blowout win of its own to remain unbeaten.
15. Whitehall (6-0)
Week 6: Defeated Muskegon-Oakridge 42-8
Recap: Whitehall gave up points? Drop them out of the power 25 immediately! On a more serious note, this team looks unstoppable after a blowout win against a good team on the road.
16. River Rouge (3-1)
Week 6: Defeated Hamtramck 68-0
Recap: Sheesh, okay River Rouge. We get it! You're still good!
17. Dexter (6-0)
Week 6: Defeated Ann Arbor Huron 21-14
Recap: Dexter got all it could handle from Ann Arbor Huron, but got the win in the end.
18. Grand Rapids South Christian (6-0)
Week 6: Defeated No. 1 Grand Rapids Catholic Central 36-35
Recap: South Christian ends Catholic Central's 43-game winning streak. It will get a huge boost in next week's power rankings.
Check out our recap and highlights of the game here.
19. DeWitt (3-3)
Week 6: Lost 56-49 to Grand Ledge.
Recap: DeWitt is just too young and inconsistent for me to keep them on this list anymore. It will fall out of the power 25 next week.
20. Pewamo-Westphalia (3-3)
Week 6: Lost 20-7 to Olivet
Recap: Pewamo-Westphalia's time on the power 25 will likely come to an end after this latest defeat.
21. Grandville (4-2)
Week 6: Lost 37-14 to Rockford.
Recap: Grandville has now lost two in a row against quality opponents. Will it drop out of the power 25?
22. Clarkston (4-2)
Week 6: Defeated Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 28-14
Recap: Clarkston bounces back from last week's loss.
23. Hudsonville Unity Christian (4-2)
Week 6: Defeated Allendale 52-29
Recap: Make it four wins in a row for Unity Christian after an 0-2 start. Perhaps it's time I start showing faith in them again.
24. Muskegon (4-2)
Week 6: Defeated Grand Rapids Union 43-21
Recap: Muskegon rebounds from last week's loss to Zeeland West with a big win on the road.
25. Grand Blanc (3-3)
Week 6: Lost 39-17 to Lapeer.
Recap: Grand Blanc falls on the road to Lapeer, who may end up taking its place in the power 25.
Comments / 0