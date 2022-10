SHERILL, Iowa (KWWL): One person is dead after they were pinned underneath a tractor in Sherill Sunday night. Dubuque County Sheriff Deputies arrived to the scene on Hammerand Road at 7:39 p.m. Google Maps shows the scene is located near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.

DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO