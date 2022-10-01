Read full article on original website
monvalleyindependent.com
Quick-strike Cougars top Bearcats for 4th straight win
Trailing 1-0 in the early moments of their critical Section 2-1A boys’ soccer game against Bentworth at Myron Pottios Stadium, Charleroi needed to find a spark from its secondary scorers. The Cougars did just that, and 19 seconds later, did it again. Triggered by those two quick goals in the first half, Charleroi pounced for its fourth straight victory and an important 4-1 triumph over Bentworth Tuesday night.
monvalleyindependent.com
Cal rolls past Clarion, 59-14
The California Vulcans scored on offense, defense and special teams en route to a dominant 59-14 victory over Clarion in PSAC West play on Saturday afternoon. Noah Mitchell and JaQuae Jackson helped lead the Vulcans’ offense by connecting for three touchdowns of 3, 4 and 68 yards. To read...
monvalleyindependent.com
Rams play to tie with first-place Warriors
For a brief period of time, Olivia Wilkerson stood speechless on the sideline. The head girls soccer coach of the Ringgold Rams tried to come up with the words to describe how she felt following her team’s 1-1 tie with first-place Elizabeth Forward in Section 2-3A action Monday night.
monvalleyindependent.com
Reader, Leps show flair for dramatic
Every player, no matter the sport, dreams about scoring the big goal, hitting the winning shot or getting the big hit, when it matters most. Monday, Belle Vernon Area’s Farrah Reader lived out that dream. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon...
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen hires Motte as new superintendent
The Monessen school board hired a new superintendent during a special meeting Tuesday. The board brought on Dr. Robert Motte to a three-year term, replacing interim Superintendent Dr. Garrette Edmonds on a date yet to be determined. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s...
monvalleyindependent.com
Balanced ’Dores ground Rockets
Frazier volleyball coach Mandy Hartman knows she has some heavy hitters on her team this season, but for the Commodores to make a run to a WPIAL Class 1A title, balance is a must. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here are the games we’re covering for Week 6
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
monvalleyindependent.com
Residents displaced by N. Charleroi fire
An apartment building fire on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street in North Charleroi displaced around a dozen people Sunday evening. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
wtae.com
Charges filed after man is shot and killed at Penn Hills gas station
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Weeks after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in Penn Hills, police have filed charged in the case. It was back on Sept. 9 that Dante Jones, 34, was shot and killed outside the Exxon Station on Allegheny River Boulevard. At...
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
Pennsylvania man dies after fall from escalator inside Steelers Acrisure stadium; Name identified
A 27- year old man has died after he fell from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. The man identified is Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and Keane fell about 40 feet The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police […]
Police in Fayette looking for hit-and-run driver
FAYETTE COUNTY — State police in Belle Vernon are looking for the driver of an SUV accused of hitting a man and leaving the scene. The man was walking home from work when he was struck along Grindstone Road in Redstone Township, Fayette County. Edith Sullivan was at her...
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport schools share plans for ‘Safety Month’
McKeesport Area School District has dubbed October as “Safety Month” and is working to engage with students, staff and the community on safety-related topics, measures and concerns. In a letter to parents and guardians, the district’s administrative team said “McKeesport Area School District’s top priority is the safety,...
Fire breaks out in Pottery Addition, Jefferson County
UPDATE: Fire officials say two garages, a tailor, and a pile of tires were the reason for the large fire and smoke presence in Jefferson County, Currently, Kingsdale Rd is blocked off. Tires are all petroleum based, so you have a lot of heavy black smoke and actually that causes difficulty in extinguishing the fire to. We […]
wtae.com
Armstrong County driver charged after speeding through work zone, hitting man with vehicle
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Armstrong County man is facing several charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, after allegedly hitting a man in a work zone with his car and then getting out of the vehicle and striking another man who tried to stop him from running off. Ronald...
wccsradio.com
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
wtae.com
Greene County SWAT team sworn in
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Training is officially underway for Greene County's new emergency response team, which will focus specifically on safety in schools. The new members of this critical incident response team were sworn in over the weekend. Members of the Greene County SWAT team are now available should...
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
