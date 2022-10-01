Trailing 1-0 in the early moments of their critical Section 2-1A boys’ soccer game against Bentworth at Myron Pottios Stadium, Charleroi needed to find a spark from its secondary scorers. The Cougars did just that, and 19 seconds later, did it again. Triggered by those two quick goals in the first half, Charleroi pounced for its fourth straight victory and an important 4-1 triumph over Bentworth Tuesday night.

CHARLEROI, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO