ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Quick-strike Cougars top Bearcats for 4th straight win

Trailing 1-0 in the early moments of their critical Section 2-1A boys’ soccer game against Bentworth at Myron Pottios Stadium, Charleroi needed to find a spark from its secondary scorers. The Cougars did just that, and 19 seconds later, did it again. Triggered by those two quick goals in the first half, Charleroi pounced for its fourth straight victory and an important 4-1 triumph over Bentworth Tuesday night.
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Rams play to tie with first-place Warriors

For a brief period of time, Olivia Wilkerson stood speechless on the sideline. The head girls soccer coach of the Ringgold Rams tried to come up with the words to describe how she felt following her team’s 1-1 tie with first-place Elizabeth Forward in Section 2-3A action Monday night.
ELIZABETH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen hires Motte as new superintendent

The Monessen school board hired a new superintendent during a special meeting Tuesday. The board brought on Dr. Robert Motte to a three-year term, replacing interim Superintendent Dr. Garrette Edmonds on a date yet to be determined. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s...
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Blessing of the animals in Monessen

Epiphany of our Lord Church in Monessen held a blessing of the animals Tuesday evening. Steve Pawlak of Belle Vernon holds his dog, Hazel, as she’s blessed by the Rev. Michael J. Crookston.
MONESSEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Mckeesport, PA
Football
City
Mckeesport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mckeesport, PA
Sports
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport schools share plans for ‘Safety Month’

McKeesport Area School District has dubbed October as “Safety Month” and is working to engage with students, staff and the community on safety-related topics, measures and concerns. In a letter to parents and guardians, the district’s administrative team said “McKeesport Area School District’s top priority is the safety,...
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

WQED to highlight Monongahela

WQED will feature an hour-long block of stories about Monongahela at 8 p.m. Thursday, including two recent Emmy-winning documentaries about the 1952 Mon City Little League team and the local Wedding Cookie Table Community baking for the 20-year memorial of Flight 93. To read the rest of the story, please...
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Residents displaced by N. Charleroi fire

An apartment building fire on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street in North Charleroi displaced around a dozen people Sunday evening. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Seniors warned of crime risks

The Women’s Club of West Newton hosted a talk Monday that grappled with the topic of financial crimes that target the elderly. Rostraver Township police Chief John Christner and West Newton police Sgt. Tony Gillingham led a discussion about a type of criminality that is on the rise everywhere.
WEST NEWTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy