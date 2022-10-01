Read full article on original website
The Verge
Tesla delivered a record 343,830 vehicles during the third quarter of 2022
Tesla delivered a record 343,830 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022, a sign that the Elon Musk-owned company has bounced back from a slower second quarter related to COVID-related factory shutdowns. In a report on the automaker’s site, Tesla says the Model S and X made up 18,672 of...
Engadget
Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO
Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
insideevs.com
Fully Electric Citroën C3 Due In 2023
French automaker Citroën is expected to launch an all-electric version of its C3 hatchback within the next year or so. Laurent Barria, a Citroën branding executive, confirmed an electric C3 is in development. He stated that the upcoming C3 will have a strong emphasis on “accessibility to electric mobility” and will feature plenty of sustainable materials exhibited on the Oli concept car. The next-gen C3 will be the first Citroën to wear the brand's new logo and will most likely be available in mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid guise as well.
The Verge
Amazon gives up on the Glow, its kid-focused video calling device
Amazon is discontinuing the Amazon Glow, its video calling / interactive gaming device designed to let families interact remotely with each other, as reported by Bloomberg. The device is already unavailable on Amazon’s website. “At Amazon we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers,” Amazon...
insideevs.com
US: Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV Sales Surged To New Record In Q3
Chevrolet celebrates a great comeback of its electric car sales and strong overall results in the US during the third quarter of this year. The brand reports that its total sales increased in Q3 by 23.9% year-over-year, to 372,873 units. This allowed Chevy to narrow the year-to-date gap, as after the first nine months, the brand sold 1.1 million cars (down 3.9%).
Surprise! This Mining ETF Might Be a Compelling Addition to Your Tech Stock Portfolio
If Moore's Law is ending, then computing technology could contribute to mined material inflation.
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Verge
Pat Gelsinger came back to turn Intel around — here’s how it’s going
Pat Gelsinger is the CEO of Intel. I’ve been excited to have this conversation for a very long time — ever since Pat took over as CEO a little over a year and a half ago. Intel is a very important company with a huge series of challenges in front of it. It’s still the largest chip manufacturer by revenue and makes more chips than any other company in the United States.
The Verge
How to create and save Chrome tab groups
I usually have at least half a dozen or more projects going at once: I can be writing or updating several short pieces, editing one or two others, getting ready for Apple or Google or some other company to announce their latest and greatest, or dealing with some other project. Each of these projects usually involves several tabs on my Chrome browser: one for the article itself, several for online sources that I need to read or link to, and perhaps also a document or spreadsheet that I’m sharing with my team. And that’s not even counting the tabs for my email accounts (work and personal), calendars (ditto), and other social networking.
The Verge
Matter 1.0 is finally finalized — so what’s next?
The Connectivity Standards Alliance has released the final Matter 1.0 standard and announced that the certification program is now open. An official Matter launch event is scheduled for November 3rd, but the first Matter devices could show up any day now. Companies can start selling Matter devices or upgrading existing ones as soon as they’re certified.
The Verge
A new Facebook Marketplace rule could make it harder to find legit car listings
As if buying a used car isn’t hard enough, the misleading dealership listings that clutter up selling platforms like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp don’t make things any easier. In an update first spotted by a user on Reddit, Meta announced that it’s limiting dealerships’ ability to list cars on Marketplace, but this likely doesn’t mean those pesky listings will disappear for good (via Jalopnik).
The Verge
The best Prime Early Access deals on Amazon devices
If you missed out on the steep discounts we saw on Amazon devices during Prime Day, it appears you have another chance. That’s because many of the same deals we saw in July are currently resurfacing in the run-up to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (aka, Prime Day 2.0), which is set to take place next week on October 11th and 12th.
Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Tesla CEO says $44bn buyout will kickstart ‘everything app’
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Mr Musk broke his silence on the deal on Twitter late Tuesday, writing: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”. He added that buying Twitter “accelerates X by 3 to 5 years”.In July, Twitter sued Mr Musk for what it said was his...
The Verge
Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off right before the Pixel 7 launch
Later this week, Google will reveal the full details, including price, specs, and a release date for its Pixel 7 phones and the Pixel Watch. You better believe we’ll have the event covered from every angle. But if you’re looking for a deal on an existing model, Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off its usual $449 price, beating the lowest price by a fairly wide margin. You can pick up the Pixel 6A in a variety of colors for $349 unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
The Verge
Microsoft’s early Windows 8 concepts shown in new video
It’s been nearly 10 years since Windows 8 launched to the world as part of Microsoft’s big tablet push. While we’ve seen two heads of Windows since then, former Windows chief Steven Sinofsky has shared some early concept images for Windows 8 in a new video. The images show concepts for the Start menu, multiple monitor support, File Explorer, Internet Explorer, and lots more.
TechCrunch
Bessemer backs SaaS platform that automates billing workflows
Headquartered in New York and Bengaluru, Zenskar is building a platform for SaaS companies to generate bills for their complex pricing plans — whether they are based on usage-based pricing, subscriptions, nuanced discounts, credits, custom currencies, prepaid or ramp deals. Apurv Bansal, co-founder of Zenskar, said in an interview...
The Verge
Ikea’s new Dirigera smart home hub is twice the price of the old gateway
It looks like Ikea’s new Dirigera smart home hub is coming this November for €59.99 (around $59), twice as much as the existing Trådfri gateway sells for in Europe and a month later than promised. Tech Gaming Report spotted a sales page for the Dirigera hub, which...
The Verge
How to turn off case sound effects on Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro
Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro have more powerful noise cancellation and better sound quality than the original pair, but the company has also made significant improvements to the charging case. Aside from the new lanyard loop, the case itself now contains a speaker that can emit sounds when you’re trying to track it down using Apple’s Find My app.
TechCrunch
Form Bio says now is the time to launch — despite cooling software sales
The software Form Bio developed is meant to bring a suite of workflow solutions to the computational biology space, which uses data and modeling to understand biological systems and includes sectors like gene therapy and biotech. The platform will use machine learning to help researchers and companies go from idea...
The Verge
Boeing-backed Wisk Aero reveals a four-seater autonomous air taxi
Air taxi startup Wisk Aero unveiled its sixth-generation aircraft, an all-electric four-seater that can fly without a human pilot. The Boeing-backed company said it will seek approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to carry passengers as part of a commercial air taxi service. Wisk, which was formed in 2019 as...
