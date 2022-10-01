Read full article on original website
Miracle finish: Eagles pull off the impossible to upset top-ranked Wayzata
Under the bleachers at Aerie Stadium on Monday night, the garage door leading to the soccer dressing room was open prior to the Eagles boys’ soccer match with top-ranked and undefeated Wayzata. Eden Prairie co-head coach Jim Williams could be overheard sharing the strategy for the evening’s challenge. “Just go right at ’em,” the coach [...]
Eagles’ defense comes up big despite loss to top-ranked Wayzata
The Eden Prairie girls’ soccer team was presented with a formidable challenge under the lights on Monday night. Undefeated and No. 1 ranked Wayzata traveled to Aerie Stadium for the second meeting between the two teams. Earlier this season, the Eagles fell to the Trojans in a 4-0 contest. “I think early in the year, [...]
Be on the lookout for turtles crossing streets
“Baby snapping turtles!” Mike shouts to the kids. In the grass, on the street, along the curb: eight spiky-backed, sharp-beaked, no-bigger-than-a-quarter critters risking their lives to reach the pond. On that day in early September, my husband Mike, our two kids and I are on our daily after-supper walk with my sister, her husband and [...]
Roy Terwilliger: A lifetime of service to Eden PraIrie
For Roy Terwilliger, a lifetime of community service – most of it in Eden Prairie – was sparked by his family’s involvement in a tiny town in South Dakota. “One of my most vivid memories – I was 4 or 5 – was of an old guy who lived by himself in a tarpaper shack [...]
Last weekend for fall Collection of One Acts
Seven diverse one-act plays, three of which are premiere productions, make up this final weekend of the Eden Prairie Players’ Collection of One Acts in its 17th year at the Riley-Jacques Barn. The seven plays were selected over several months from 150 submissions. Producer Elizabeth Michaelson shared the rigorous vetting process. Some 30 volunteer readers [...]
City hosts catalytic converter marking event
The Eden Prairie Police and Public Works departments are hosting a catalytic converter theft deterrent marking event from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the city’s maintenance facility, 15150 Technology Drive. According to a posting on the city website, the event is free for Eden Prairie residents who own one of the top 15 [...]
Portion of Mitchell Road closed Sept. 26-28
Mitchell Road between Cove Pointe Road and Pioneer Trail in Eden Prairie will be closed from Monday, Sept. 26, through Wednesday, Sept. 28, to allow crews to rebuild utilities infrastructure. According to an email sent to residents Friday afternoon, work is expected to occur from approximately 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Detour signage will [...]
Elizabeth A. Rustad
Elizabeth Ann Rustad passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, after a well-fought battle against dementia. Liz was born on July 21, 1933, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Harry and Norma Lurndal. Raised in the beautiful Norwegian valleys of Modena, Wisconsin, Liz was baptized into the Christian faith at the Modena Lutheran Church, where [...]
Tales from back in the day
It may be hard to imagine today’s bustling Eden Prairie as a quiet little hamlet of just a couple thousand residents, but for longtime residents like Barb Eigen, Bill Holte, Roger Dressen and Jack Kortz, it was once just that. “Saw it go from a quiet little idyllic place to the Eden Prairie that is [...]
Fifteen National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists from EPHS
Fifteen Eden Prairie High School seniors are among the 16,000 semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program announced last week. The EPHS semifinalists are Maanav V. Basnet, Srijani Datta, Amelia E. Dewberry, Avik Garg, Aniketh Hanagavadi, Adhiraiyan Kartheesan, Hinano E. Kazama, Aditya M. Kshirsagar, Shruthi R. Kundoor, Madison E. Lin, Erik Richard Lundeen, Akhil [...]
Construction of The Ellie apartments begins
Construction has begun on another major apartment complex in Eden Prairie: The Ellie, a four-story development off County Road 4, north of Smith Coffee & Cafe. At 239 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, the United Properties project is one of Eden Prairie’s largest multi-family residential developments in recent years. It is surpassed only by the [...]
Re-imagine education and safety
With lawn signs popping up, it seems everyone has a solution to our many problems. Unfortunately, two of those posing solutions are the same candidates who created the issues in the first place. Whether it’s “Carlie” for our Minnesota State House or “Cwod” for State Senate, neither wishes to take responsibility. Two issues that are [...]
Victim of Aug. 22 Scheels suicide identified
Using information obtained from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) through a public data request, EPLN has independently learned and confirmed the identity of the Aug. 22 suicide victim at Scheels. He was Jordan L. Markie, 19, of Edina. EPLN confirmed his identity through social media posts and by contacting family members. Despite several attempts over the more [...]
What is a comedy festival?
If you are a genuine devotee of comedy or even just a passing fan, you have probably heard the term “comedy festival.” But you might be wondering, what does that mean – exactly? Typically, a comedy festival brings together a wide variety of comedy acts, including improvisational and sketch groups, storytellers, musical acts, and – [...]
Breaking out and building up
Patrick Donohue’s first foray into entrepreneurial life began with a few pieces of paper, a small table and a pitcher of ice-cold lemonade. Today, Donohue has traded the lemonade for words of wisdom as he offers valuable lessons to budding entrepreneurs trying to build a successful business with his new book “Breakout Valuation.”
Plenty of fun on tap for Saturday’s Brewfest
The Eden Prairie Community Foundation’s Prairie Brewfest 2022 offers the community a chance to do good while having a good time. That’s how Greg Leeper, the Foundation’s executive director, describes “one of our great annual community events here in Eden Prairie.” It takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Purgatory Creek [...]
Road work to impact traffic on EP roads
Construction in Eden Prairie to the Metro Green Line Extension (also known as the Southwest light rail project) will cause traffic impacts around town. There will be a ramp closure from Valley View Road to eastbound Highway 212 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 14. Lane closures are expected on Flying Cloud [...]
Early voting begins; here’s what you need to know
Minnesotans are eligible to vote early in the state’s midterm elections in person or by mail starting on Friday. Voters will elect Minnesota’s next governor and the person who will lead Minnesota’s state constitutional offices of attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor. On top of statewide races, all eight congressional districts and all [...]
Wish you were riding Southwest light rail by now? Blame tunnel vision
A decision in the early 2010s to put part of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project underground is the likely inflection point where financial gaps and construction delays began to plague the project. A tunnel squeezed between a condo tower and a village of townhomes is now the leading cause of cost overruns that has [...]
OK’d for now: 4.5% city tax levy increase for 2023
A preliminary 2023 budget and tax levy that would increase the city portion of property taxes on a $513,200 home by $106 were set Tuesday, Sept. 6, by the Eden Prairie City Council. The council expects to hold a public meeting on the final tax levy and budget Dec. 6, and make final decisions at [...]
