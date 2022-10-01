ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Fashion Council Announces a Celebration of London Fashion Week

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Fashion Council has announced a week-long celebration of events dedicated to London Fashion Week. Taking place from October 6-13, “A Celebration of London Fashion Week” will see a dynamic programme of events, workshops and panel discussions. “The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

YEEZY Season 9 Is Coming to Paris Fashion Week

Shortly after the artist walked for Balenciaga‘s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase, rumors of Ye’s own YEEZY show taking place in the city began to circulate. News of the show has since been confirmed, with YEEZY SEASON 9 set to make its debut at Paris Fashion Week on October 3. Guests are said to be making their way to Paris’ 8th arrondissement, with the venue operating on a limited capacity of just 50 attendees. According to Business of Fashion, Ye’s been working alongside the likes of Hood by Air’s Shayne Oliver, amongst others, to make the last-minute dream a reality.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Watch How Dior Came up With the Map Motif for SS23

Dior made a successful return to Paris Fashion Week with its Spring/Summer 2023 showcase. Taking a cue from its rich heritage, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri adorned her pieces with a motif inspired by the image of a map of Paris from the house’s archives. In the latest savoir-faire,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection

Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Sacai's Expertly Tailored SS23 Was Worth the Wait

Sacai‘s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week was easily one of the best, for two main reasons: expert tailoring and high quality garment-making. Things that, unfortunately, in the age of DIY aesthetics and constant newness can quickly be forgotten. Offering an in-depth look at the science behind pleats...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Yoon Looks to Tokyo Rave for AMBUSH's SS23 Collection

After sharing sneak peeks via her Instagram, Yoon has now revealed a full look at her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for AMBUSH. Arriving shortly after the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, the latest range takes inspiration from the designer’s love for Tokyo club culture. The rave influence is evident throughout the collection, which includes everything from bunny ears to platform boots, as well as garments in a vibrant color palette.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton's SS23 Believes More is More

Louis Vuitton proves excess and decadence are in with its Spring/Summer 2023. collection. Oversized zippers, puffy collars and exaggerated prints steal the show as Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière presents a large-than-life collection. Tapping the French artist Philippe Parreno to create his circus-like runway installation, Squid Game‘s HoYeon Jung opens...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Yellowpop x The Andy Warhol Foundation Drop Limited-Edition Neon Art

Yellowpop has joined forces with The Andy Warhol Foundation to release a limited-edition collection of LED neon art. Fans of the iconic artist will be able to own new iterations of his art in their home. The drop consists of eight unique designs and feature six of his most recognizable work, including Flowers, Campbell’s Soup Can, Banana, Cow, Brillo and the one and only, Marilyn. The release also comes with a Yellowpop NFT, which provides membership perks, such as lifetime discounts, access to early collection drops and exclusive events.
DESIGN
Hypebae

T LABEL's Paris Fashion Week Debut Was One to Watch

Emerging U.K. brand T LABEL showcased its first-ever fashion presentation at Paris Fashion Week. The collection paid tribute to the founder Taylor-Bea Gordon’s late father, who passed away when she was 16 years old. For the presentation itself, Gordon takes cues from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film, Rear Window, as its showcase sees 17 models appearing within the window frames of Hotel Bastille Speria.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

TikToker Charli D'Amelio Leads Prada Linea Rossa FW22 Campaign

Prada has unveiled the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Linea Rossa, the house’s sportswear-focused line that was relaunched in 2018. Following up on previous imagery starring names like Yara Shahidi and Park Chan-yeol, the fashion brand has now revealed new visuals led by TikToker Charli D’Amelio. The social media...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week

Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

SHUSHU/TONG's SS23 "Pretty Woman" Collection Reclaims Hyper-Femininity

SHUSHU/TONG explores the beautifully nuanced experience of being a woman with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, “Pretty Woman.” Filled to the brim with hyper-feminine frocks and saccharinely sweet sets, designers Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang navigate the tense terrain of female subjectivity with precision. The sartorial artists recognize the agency objects of beauty have.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Ye Wears "White Lives Matter" T-Shirt at His PFW Showcase

Ye has a way of making headlines and not always for the right reason. This Monday, the rapper chose to wear a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt presenting the latest YEEZY line at a YZY SZN 9 showcase which took place during Paris Fashion Week. The live-streamed event featured the artist donning the peculiar garment, while recording a group of children including his daughter North, wearing all-black and walking in a circle singing, “You make forever.” Considering the former presidential candidate and Donald Trump supporter’s political views and alliances, this most recent display should not be all that surprising.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Hailey Bieber’s Spooky Boo Nails Has Us Ready for Halloween

Hailey Bieber has been under much fire for her “glazed lip” trend. Still, to shift the narrative, the model has bid adieu to her signature glazed donut nails and brought in October right with a fresh spooky season manicure totally dedicated to Halloween month. The Rhode Skin founder...
BEAUTY & FASHION

