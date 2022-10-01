Read full article on original website
From Zendaya to Florence Pugh, the Best Dressed Celebs at Valentino SS23
Valentino marked one of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week, with Pierpaolo Piccioli showcasing an unexpected all-black runway for Spring/Summer 2023. As anticipated, the show saw a star-studded attendance, including the brand and the designer’s friends and ambassadors. Zendaya arrived in a look from the SS23 runway comprised of...
British Fashion Council Announces a Celebration of London Fashion Week
Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Fashion Council has announced a week-long celebration of events dedicated to London Fashion Week. Taking place from October 6-13, “A Celebration of London Fashion Week” will see a dynamic programme of events, workshops and panel discussions. “The...
Stella McCartney SS23 Is the Designer's "Most Responsible Collection to Date"
Stella McCartney took to the outdoors for her Spring/Summer 2023 showcase, marking a first for the brand. Presented in the piazza of the Centre Pompidou, the show saw models walking across brightly colored paths in homage to Paris. A true culmination of fashion and art, the showcase featured the work...
YEEZY Season 9 Is Coming to Paris Fashion Week
Shortly after the artist walked for Balenciaga‘s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase, rumors of Ye’s own YEEZY show taking place in the city began to circulate. News of the show has since been confirmed, with YEEZY SEASON 9 set to make its debut at Paris Fashion Week on October 3. Guests are said to be making their way to Paris’ 8th arrondissement, with the venue operating on a limited capacity of just 50 attendees. According to Business of Fashion, Ye’s been working alongside the likes of Hood by Air’s Shayne Oliver, amongst others, to make the last-minute dream a reality.
Watch How Dior Came up With the Map Motif for SS23
Dior made a successful return to Paris Fashion Week with its Spring/Summer 2023 showcase. Taking a cue from its rich heritage, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri adorned her pieces with a motif inspired by the image of a map of Paris from the house’s archives. In the latest savoir-faire,...
Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection
Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
Sacai's Expertly Tailored SS23 Was Worth the Wait
Sacai‘s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week was easily one of the best, for two main reasons: expert tailoring and high quality garment-making. Things that, unfortunately, in the age of DIY aesthetics and constant newness can quickly be forgotten. Offering an in-depth look at the science behind pleats...
Yoon Looks to Tokyo Rave for AMBUSH's SS23 Collection
After sharing sneak peeks via her Instagram, Yoon has now revealed a full look at her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for AMBUSH. Arriving shortly after the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, the latest range takes inspiration from the designer’s love for Tokyo club culture. The rave influence is evident throughout the collection, which includes everything from bunny ears to platform boots, as well as garments in a vibrant color palette.
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
JW Anderson Unveils Collection Inspired by South Korean Cartoon 'Run Hany'
JW Anderson has officially dropped its anticipated Run Hany Fall/Winter 2022 capsule collection. The range was first introduced during the label’s official FW22 presentation, which travelled the streets of Milan Fashion Week. Inspired by the South Korean cult-loved, ’80s cartoon Run Hany, the collection comprises a blend of reimagined...
Louis Vuitton's SS23 Believes More is More
Louis Vuitton proves excess and decadence are in with its Spring/Summer 2023. collection. Oversized zippers, puffy collars and exaggerated prints steal the show as Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière presents a large-than-life collection. Tapping the French artist Philippe Parreno to create his circus-like runway installation, Squid Game‘s HoYeon Jung opens...
Yellowpop x The Andy Warhol Foundation Drop Limited-Edition Neon Art
Yellowpop has joined forces with The Andy Warhol Foundation to release a limited-edition collection of LED neon art. Fans of the iconic artist will be able to own new iterations of his art in their home. The drop consists of eight unique designs and feature six of his most recognizable work, including Flowers, Campbell’s Soup Can, Banana, Cow, Brillo and the one and only, Marilyn. The release also comes with a Yellowpop NFT, which provides membership perks, such as lifetime discounts, access to early collection drops and exclusive events.
Dove Cameron’s Aura Eyeshadow Sets the Stage as One of Fall 2022 Biggest Beauty Trends
Dove Cameron served front row realness at Valentino‘s womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing one of the seasons’ most significant makeup trends: crystalized “aura” eyeshadow. The editorial eye makeup featured a fall sunset blend of deep blush reds and browns in shimmer shades...
T LABEL's Paris Fashion Week Debut Was One to Watch
Emerging U.K. brand T LABEL showcased its first-ever fashion presentation at Paris Fashion Week. The collection paid tribute to the founder Taylor-Bea Gordon’s late father, who passed away when she was 16 years old. For the presentation itself, Gordon takes cues from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film, Rear Window, as its showcase sees 17 models appearing within the window frames of Hotel Bastille Speria.
TikToker Charli D'Amelio Leads Prada Linea Rossa FW22 Campaign
Prada has unveiled the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Linea Rossa, the house’s sportswear-focused line that was relaunched in 2018. Following up on previous imagery starring names like Yara Shahidi and Park Chan-yeol, the fashion brand has now revealed new visuals led by TikToker Charli D’Amelio. The social media...
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
SHUSHU/TONG's SS23 "Pretty Woman" Collection Reclaims Hyper-Femininity
SHUSHU/TONG explores the beautifully nuanced experience of being a woman with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, “Pretty Woman.” Filled to the brim with hyper-feminine frocks and saccharinely sweet sets, designers Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang navigate the tense terrain of female subjectivity with precision. The sartorial artists recognize the agency objects of beauty have.
Ye Wears "White Lives Matter" T-Shirt at His PFW Showcase
Ye has a way of making headlines and not always for the right reason. This Monday, the rapper chose to wear a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt presenting the latest YEEZY line at a YZY SZN 9 showcase which took place during Paris Fashion Week. The live-streamed event featured the artist donning the peculiar garment, while recording a group of children including his daughter North, wearing all-black and walking in a circle singing, “You make forever.” Considering the former presidential candidate and Donald Trump supporter’s political views and alliances, this most recent display should not be all that surprising.
Bella Hadid Pairs Vintage COMME des GARÇONS With the Nike Air Kukini
While enjoying Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid served up a vintage fashion moment centered around a COMME des GARÇONS knit top with ruffled ribbon detailing. The supermodel paired the archival piece with a leather maxi skirt by Balenciaga along with the brand’s uber popular Le Cagole shoulder bag.
Hailey Bieber’s Spooky Boo Nails Has Us Ready for Halloween
Hailey Bieber has been under much fire for her “glazed lip” trend. Still, to shift the narrative, the model has bid adieu to her signature glazed donut nails and brought in October right with a fresh spooky season manicure totally dedicated to Halloween month. The Rhode Skin founder...
