Read full article on original website
Related
cuse.com
Orange Defeated At Wake Forest
Wake Forest (8-2-2, 2-2-0) used two second-half goals to defeat Syracuse (8-4-0, 1-3-0) at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sunday afternoon. Following a scoreless opening half, Wake Forest got on the board first. Olivia Stowell had a point-blank attempt stopped by Syracuse keeper Shea Vanderbosch, but Emily Morris pounced on the rebound and found the back of the net. The goal, at 54:53, put Wake Forest in front, 1-0. It was Morris' fourth of the fall.
cuse.com
#7 Syracuse Host Cornell on Tuesday Night
SYRACUSE, N.Y.— No. 7 Syracuse men's soccer begins a three-match home stand at the SU Soccer Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 4th with a contest against Cornell. The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and will be streaming on ACCNX. ORANGE UPDATE:. The Orange enter Tuesday's match 8-1-1...
cuse.com
Orange Remain Undefeated in ACC With Victory Over Hokies
BLACKSBURG, Va. - Syracuse Volleyball (8-6, 4-0 ACC) remains undefeated after a road clash against Virginia Tech (9-6, 2-2 ACC) on Sunday afternoon inside Cassell Coliseum. The Orange bested the Hokies in a four-set battle (25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22). "I am so happy for this team," said head coach Bakeer...
cuse.com
Comans Calls Game in Overtime
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – Trailing by a goal after nearly 45 minutes, the No. 13 Syracuse University field hockey team rallied past No. 18 James Madison for an overtime thriller and a 2-1 win. Graduate student Quirine Comans collected a rebound in the 67th minute and called game over with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cuse.com
Batherson and Hicks Earn CHA Honors
Orange senior Mae Batherson is the College Hockey America Defenseman of the Week and freshman Rhéa Hicks is the league Rookie of the Week for their efforts in Syracuse's weekend series at Merrimack. Batherson delivered two critical assists in Syracuse's 3-2 overtime win on Friday. She fed senior Anna...
cuse.com
Orange Wrap-Up Final Day At ITA Northeast Regionals
Syracuse Tennis had yet another successful day as the squad wrapped up the final day of the ITA Northeast Regionals, which took place on the Campus of Dartmouth College. The doubles pair of Ines Fonte and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya captured the doubles title, winning the match 8-6 and qualifying for the ITA Super Regionals.
Comments / 0