Wake Forest (8-2-2, 2-2-0) used two second-half goals to defeat Syracuse (8-4-0, 1-3-0) at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sunday afternoon. Following a scoreless opening half, Wake Forest got on the board first. Olivia Stowell had a point-blank attempt stopped by Syracuse keeper Shea Vanderbosch, but Emily Morris pounced on the rebound and found the back of the net. The goal, at 54:53, put Wake Forest in front, 1-0. It was Morris' fourth of the fall.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO