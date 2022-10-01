Read full article on original website
Helena High sweeps Missoula Hellgate in Western AA showdown
HELENA — Helena High's volleyball program took on Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday in a Western AA game. Helena High would win all 3 sets (25-17, 25-18, 25-18) to remain undefeated in the division (7-0). Highlights above!
Montana's Patrick Rohrbach earns Big Sky special teams honor
MISSOULA — After a big week with the boot, Montana punter Patrick Rohrbach has been named the Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week following the Grizzlies' win at Idaho State, the league announced Monday. The freshman from Kalispell handled Montana's punting and kickoff duties in his first...
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Montana outlasts pesky Idaho State, remains unbeaten
POCATELLO, Idaho — It didn't come as easy as it looked like it might on paper, but No. 3 Montana defeated Idaho State on Saturday at Holt Arena to extend the unbeaten start to its season. Quarterback Lucas Johnson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another, and receiver...
Turnovers, miscues against Idaho State highlight areas of improvement for Montana heading into bye week
MISSOULA — It wasn't pretty, but the Montana Grizzlies got the job done in Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday with a 28-20 win over Idaho State. A lot of self-inflicted mistakes caused the game to be closer than the Grizzlies would've liked. In UM's first four games, the Griz had...
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana
The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Chases After Truck Outside Browning, MT
VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Chases After Truck Outside Browning, MT Bears Video ...
Fuel Fitness gyms in Butte and Helena closed
The windows and front entrance of the Butte location off Harrison Avenue were boarded up Sunday and a sign stated the gym was permanently closed.
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Plains man dies in crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
Plains man dies in crash near Frenchtown
A 27-year-old man from Plains died in an early Monday morning crash on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown.
Open burning season underway in Northwest Montana, fire danger remains
Fall open burning is officially underway in Northwest Montana as warm and dry weather remains in the forecast.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
Bear Smart resolution adopted; biologists estimate 200 bears in Missoula
On a unanimous vote, the city and county jointly adopted a Bear Smart resolution, setting the stage to begin implementing Bear Smart policies and regulations.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
One person died in plane crash in Flathead River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Update: The Dixon Rural Fire Department announced that the pilot succumbed to his injuries at a Kalispell hospital. ===================================================================. The Sanders County Montana Sheriff's Office announced that the Paradise rural fire district water rescue team saved a crashed pilot east of the Perma bridge, in the...
Pickup crashes into tree in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing on Broadway Street and Cooper Street late Thursday morning. Officer Mike Kammer said for unknown reasons, a pickup drove over the curb and took out an electrical box before crashing into a tree near McDonalds.
Car crashes into Kalispell Holiday Inn Express
MISSOULA, Mont. — A car smashed into the Holiday Inn Express in Kalispell on Friday morning. General manager Robert Hall said the car crashed into the south end of the building and tore through three rooms. No guests were in the rooms at the time of the crash, but...
Planned power outage to impact Kalispell area on Wednesday
The Bonneville Power Administration has informed Flathead Electric Cooperative of a planned power outage for later this week.
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
