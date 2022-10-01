ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, OH

WTOL 11

Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
Michelle Martin
WTOL 11

This October is first ever Ohio School Safety Month

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — This month is the first ever School Safety Month in Ohio after being established earlier this year when Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 583. Perrysburg superintendent Tom Hosler said this is a positive thing but he also explained it's about more than just signing these bills.
13abc.com

Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
13abc.com

Ordinance on unlawful discrimination to be introduced to BG City Council

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green’s City Council meeting will have an ordinance read concerning unlawful discrimination on Monday. Councilperson Nick Rubando will be introducing the ordinance that will prevent the discrimination of people due to their own sexual or reproductive health decisions. This includes, but is not...
WTOL 11

Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill

MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
WTOL 11

Person shot in west Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call Monday night and found a 20-year-old man in the 3500 block of Hilltop Boulevard at 8:54 p.m. The man was suffering from a gun shot wound, which police said appeared non-life threatening at the time of the report. According to...
13abc.com

Driver splits car and pole in half

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
WTOL 11

West Toledo bank robbed Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the FBI are seeking information after a bank was robbed Monday in west Toledo. A male suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 3355 Secor Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to a news release. The suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded money. He fled across Secor with an undisclosed amount of money.
