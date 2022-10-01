Read full article on original website
Hispanic Heritage Month mental health forum seeks to improve care in Latino communities
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is rich culture and diversity within the Latino community. You can find art as well as information and photos about local and national leaders on display inside the Jose Martinez Art Gallery at the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center in Toledo’s Old South End.
Toledo Humane Society helps Fort Myers dogs find safety from Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Fort Myers Humane Society in Florida is one of the many organizations in Florida hit hard by Hurricane Ian. But, humane societies nationwide jumped in to help, including the Toledo Humane Society. Gary Willoughby, the director of the Fort Myers Humane Society, said he didn't...
It's not just a chore: 11 year old builds local lawnmowing business
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tre'shawn Pittard is a decisive 11-year-old with a plan to make his dreams a reality. The young entrepreneur's day begins at Riverside Elementary School in north Toledo. But as soon as the bell rings, it's time for work. Mowing his neighbors' yards turned into cutting grass...
Domestic violence can happen to anyone, local groups say after Toledo man tells police he murdered mother
TOLEDO, Ohio — Representatives for the Bethany House, a domestic violence shelter for northwest Ohio, want people to know domestic violence can happen to anyone, anywhere. On Saturday, 31-year-old Travis Lewton told police he killed his 71-year-old mother in their south Toledo home. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month...
$4M federal grant awarded to Hancock County program connecting youth, families to network of care
FINDLAY, Ohio — A program that has expanded youth and family services in Hancock County was recently awarded a major federal grant. The System of Care project was launched four years ago in Hancock County to better serve area youth who are dealing with mental health challenges. The program...
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
'It's so unbelievable': Nancy Lewton's best friend since 3rd grade remembers 71- year-old killed Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday, 71-year-old Nancy Lewton was found dead behind her south Toledo home. Her 31-year-old son, Travis, told police he killed his mother. He was arrested and charged with aggravated and premeditated murder before being booked in the Lucas County Jail. Bette Rabbitt, who lives in...
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
This October is first ever Ohio School Safety Month
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — This month is the first ever School Safety Month in Ohio after being established earlier this year when Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 583. Perrysburg superintendent Tom Hosler said this is a positive thing but he also explained it's about more than just signing these bills.
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
Man overdoses while driving, drives into front porch of east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man overdosed while he was driving his vehicle in east Toledo Monday afternoon and struck the front porch of a home as a result. On Oct. 3, Toledo Police received numerous calls about a man driving recklessly and possibly overdosing in his vehicle. A TPD...
Ordinance on unlawful discrimination to be introduced to BG City Council
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green’s City Council meeting will have an ordinance read concerning unlawful discrimination on Monday. Councilperson Nick Rubando will be introducing the ordinance that will prevent the discrimination of people due to their own sexual or reproductive health decisions. This includes, but is not...
Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
Bowling Green transportation director evacuates residents from apartment fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Toby Snow has worked as Bowling Green City Schools' transportation director for years. "I get in to work about 5:30, quarter to 6 (a.m.)," Snow said. "Make sure our drivers show up, and make sure everything runs smooth during the day." Recently, Snow has had...
'Bringing a human side to us' | Coin toss aims to flip viewpoint on officials
TOLEDO, Ohio — Throughout the course of any athletic event, officials and referees often go unnoticed. "We are human people, we're not just out here officiating a football game," Whitmer grad and 22-year veteran official Dean Grzegorczyk said. "We do care about people." To help drive that point forward,...
Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill
MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
Person shot in west Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call Monday night and found a 20-year-old man in the 3500 block of Hilltop Boulevard at 8:54 p.m. The man was suffering from a gun shot wound, which police said appeared non-life threatening at the time of the report. According to...
State pro-choice group, BGSU students educate community on reproductive rights
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, there has been continuous discussion in and out of the courts for state bans. Currently, Ohio has a law on the books to ban most abortions. But, a Cincinnati-area judge put a hold on the law,...
Driver splits car and pole in half
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
West Toledo bank robbed Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the FBI are seeking information after a bank was robbed Monday in west Toledo. A male suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 3355 Secor Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to a news release. The suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded money. He fled across Secor with an undisclosed amount of money.
