Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
kslsports.com
The Utes Rally Behind Jaylen Dixon’s Success
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah wide receiver Jaylen Dixon has had a very unconventional path through his college career with the Utes. Dixon burst onto the scene in 2018 for Utah as the speedster they desperately needed at the position and followed it up with another productive year in 2019. Then...
kslsports.com
Clark Phillips III Recognized Again, Utah Picking Up Steam
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football cornerback Clark Phillips III posted an incredible game last Saturday when the Utes hosted in-conference foe Oregon State. On Sunday he was recognized by Walter Camp Award as their National Defensive Player of the Week, and Monday the Pac-12 Conference named him their player of the week as well. Phillips has been recognized for a second time on the national stage for his incredible performance last week, this time coming from the Chuck Bednarik Award recognizing him as their Player of the Week.
kslsports.com
BYU Holds Off Naming Starter At Kicker Before Notre Dame Game
PROVO, Utah – After four consecutive weeks of struggles with field goal attempts, BYU football isn’t announcing the starting kicker going into the Notre Dame game. “I’m going to keep that to myself, if that’s OK, until the game,” said BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb when asked by KSL Sports if Oldroyd would be the starting kicker against the Irish. “I understand your question and where you’re coming from, and there needs to be a competition, and we have full confidence in Justen Smith.”
kslsports.com
Time, Channel Announced For Utes’ Biggest Home Game
SALT LAKE CITY- While the primary focus for the Utes is their upcoming Top 25 matchup with UCLA this weekend, there is another game looming large on the horizon. Many have had #6 USC’s visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 15th circled since the schedule was released, and now we finally have a time and channel.
kslsports.com
Clark Phillips III Named Pac-12 Defender Of The Week
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes got their first Pac-12 honors of the 2022 season after cornerback Clark Phillips III was named Defender of the Week for his three-interception game against Oregon State last weekend. Phillips III was already named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday. Phillips...
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Arkansas
PROVO, Utah – For only the third time in their history, BYU football will host an SEC team at LaVell Edwards Stadium. That game with an SEC team is coming up later this month when BYU hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas will travel to Provo for a Saturday, October...
kslsports.com
Cottonwood High School Wins Football Game In Bizarre Fashion
MURRAY, Utah – There are over 14,000 11-player high school football teams in the United States. Which means the ‘Friday Night Lights’ are turned on for over 7,000 games each week. You would think that every score, and every possible ending, would be on display at least...
kslsports.com
Four Takeaways From BYU’s Depth Chart For Notre Dame Week
PROVO, Utah – It’s always amusing when opposing beat writers see the BYU football depth chart for the first time. Since the beginning of last season, BYU has listed an insane amount of defensive positions. What’s crazy is that the 15 positions listed this year are down from...
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Gives Update On Targeting Appeal For BYU DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
PROVO, Utah – BYU football cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally will be able to play all four quarters against Notre Dame. Jeudy-Lally was ejected during the third quarter of last Thursday’s win over Utah State for targeting. It was a play that had BYU fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium making their displeasure with the call heard.
kslsports.com
Clark Phillips III Earns National Recognition For Performance
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III put everyone on high alert during the Rose Bowl that he’s one of the best players currently in college football. He reminded everyone again Saturday afternoon after a three-interception game that put the Utes ahead of Oregon State 42-16. For the effort, Phillips III was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Asking Fans To Wear Black For Notre Dame Game
PROVO, Utah – Tickets for the BYU football game against Notre Dame this Saturday in Las Vegas have been a hot ticket. But for the lucky fans that secured tickets, BYU has a task for them. BYU is asking fans attending the Las Vegas Notre Dame/BYU football game to...
kslsports.com
Utah, BYU Move Up In Latest AP Poll Release
SALT LAKE CITY- Slow and steady wins the race and that is exactly what Utah and BYU are doing with their positioning in the AP Top 25 Poll. Both the Utes and Cougars moved up in the latest addition of the poll after strong performances in week five of the college football season.
kslsports.com
BYU Football To Wear Black Uniform Against Notre Dame In Las Vegas
PROVO, Utah – No. 16 BYU football will wear a black uniform against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Las Vegas. BYU announced the new threads in a new video with a Vegas vibe, with magician Mat Franco and MMA fighter Forrest Griffin involved. In addition, star wide receiver Puka Nacua was featured in the video. Nacua has connections to UFC President Dana White from playing in the same youth leagues as White’s son.
