PROVO, Utah – After four consecutive weeks of struggles with field goal attempts, BYU football isn’t announcing the starting kicker going into the Notre Dame game. “I’m going to keep that to myself, if that’s OK, until the game,” said BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb when asked by KSL Sports if Oldroyd would be the starting kicker against the Irish. “I understand your question and where you’re coming from, and there needs to be a competition, and we have full confidence in Justen Smith.”

PROVO, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO