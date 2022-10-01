ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Youngkin energy plan envisions nuclear reactor in SWVA in a decade

RICHMOND – Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in a decade and the end of coal-produced electricity by 2045. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the plan, unveiled Monday, “the start of a conversation about Virginia’s Energy Future … the start of a movement” that includes dealing with a 47% increase in residential energy costs and 41% for industrial customers between 2005 and 2020.
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Keep Carter County Beautiful praises changes in state litter law

ELIZABETHTON — In response to comments from concerned citizens in the county, the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization has provided new information on Tennessee litter law changes. The organization said the citizens have asked why the state’s littering and dumping fines are so low. The organization has always...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Johnson City Press

Tiebreakers announces facility expansion

Tiebreakers, a leading family entertainment center in the Tri-Cities, recently announced it is expanding its Johnson City facility. The 3,000-square-foot expansion will act as a private party and live music venue, enabling the company to host larger events, shows, and concerts with up to 200 guests for the community.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy