Sioux City Bandits announce new owner among flurry of moves
It was a big day for the Sioux City Bandits organization as the team announced a series of moves at their press conference, highlighted by a change in the front office as a familiar face will take the reigns of the team.
Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane
NORTH PORT, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowa woman living in Florida said she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian. Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago. She said their home shook for hours into the...
Run for Ryan: High school rallies around paralyzed teammate
PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) — Ryan Natelborg was about to start his senior season as one of the best runners on one of the best teams in the state. A swimming accident at a lake changed everything. On July 30, the Pella Christian senior was at Devil’s Lake State Park...
Here are the best-of food and drink spots in Iowa for 2022, according to Yelp
Here are the categories The Hawkeye State are included in, and the businesses most recommended by fellow customers in 2022 — including favorites from Des Moines, Sioux City and many more.
Cass County Restaurant is a Finalist for 2022 Best Breaded Pork Loin
(Des Moines) The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) is kicking off National Pork Month by revealing the five Iowa restaurants vying for this year’s top award. According to the press release from the IPPA, this contest has been drawing the attention of connoisseurs near and far. The Mainstreet Bar...
Story County, Iowa First Responders Rescue Man From 25-Foot Deep Tank
(Nevada, IA) -- A man is injured after falling 25-feet into a concrete tank this week in Nevada. First responders used a crane, ropes, and a rescue basket to lift the man out of the tank. It happened at an industrial construction site at 62512 270th Street, south of Nevada. The man was taken to Story County Medical Center. His injuries are described as non life-threatening.
Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
MINI: The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules
The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules. Waukee NW campus looks bigger than WIT and their stadium, is bigger (and nicer) than Olsen Stadium. No one learns anything when they are so outmatched year after year. --Tom Morin, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...
Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple
SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion wins SDHSAA Class A boys golf title
ABERDEEN, S.D. – For the first time since 2007, the Vermillion boys golf team has won the Class A state title. The Tanagers combined for a two-day team total of 38-over par 614 to win the event by 24 shots. Aberdeen Roncalli took second place at 62-over, followed by Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley, who tied for third at 69-over par.
Bandits announce new ownership, 2023 season theme
SIOUX CITY – During a press conference at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Tuesday morning, President Brett Funke announced Don Belson as the sole owner of the Sioux City Bandits ahead of the 2023 Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league season. “I’m really excited,” Belson said. “My daughter...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
A LOOK BACK: Journal stories about the 'Tanzania Miracle Kids'
In May 2017, the three survivors of a tragic bus accident in Tanzania were brought to Sioux City for treatment at MercyOne. 5 years later, the trio came back to Sioux City to attend college. Read through all of the Journal's coverage on the story. Earl Horlyk.
Gooseggs: Orange City Unity Christian hands Hinton a shutout 3-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Orange City Unity Christian's 3-0 blanking of Hinton at Hinton High on October 4 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 27, Hinton squared off with Akron-Westfield in a...
$77M veteran-centric development planned for South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A $77 million, 20-acre veteran-centric development is being planned in South Sioux City. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, described in a press release as a campus where veterans can "live, work and play," is a 500,000-square-foot facility spread across eight buildings. The site is adjacent to the recently built RiverPointe apartment development in South Sioux City.
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her license, the Iowa Board of Nursing has ruled. In March 2018, Taylor Gill, 29, of Bondurant, was allegedly working at a long-term care facility when it was noticed that her speech was slurred, […] The post Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a report from his wife to the Sioux Center Police Department. She said she had...
Primghar, Hartley Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
O’Brien County Iowa — The Primghar and Hartley fire departments responded to a couple of recent field fires. Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink says the Primghar firefighters were paged to 390th Street and Roosevelt Avenue for field fire about a quarter after five on Friday evening. He says...
