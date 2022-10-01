ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Jean Jacket With Nothing Underneath After Brad Pitt Romance Rumors

By Sabrina Picou
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, has been spotted wearing the hottest looks all over Paris during the city’s fashion week, including a sexy denim jacket number on Sept. 30. The brunette beauty stunned in an all-denim ensemble that featured baggy jeans and a jacket that she tied the ends of in a large bow across her waist. She was all smiles amid her rumored romance with actor Brad Pitt, 58, and her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41.

Emily Ratajkowski spotted wearing a denim jacket and jeans in Paris on Sept. 30. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

The actress and model wore her brunette locks in a sleek blowout with a middle part and barely-there bangs. For accessories, she kept the choices minimal with open-toe sandals and a single silver ring on her index finger. She also carried her cell phone and black sunglasses in her hand during the outing. Emily looked as beautiful as ever with a minimal makeup look that Friday.

Her PFW look comes just three weeks after she filed for divorce from Sebastian, her estranged husband whom she married in 2018. A source close to the beauty told Page Six that the pair had split back in July and that he had been unfaithful. “Yeah, he cheated,” the insider said. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” And just days later, Em was spotted on a walk without her wedding ring. On Aug. 31, the outlet also reported that she was moving out of the home that she shared with Sebastian in New York City.

Emrata wore nothing underneath her jean jacket during Paris Fashion Week. (Newspress / BACKGRID)

But Emily has not been letting the split bring her down! She has been busy strutting her stuff up and down many runways during fashion week, even sharing many of the moments on her Instagram. On Sept. 24 she shared a sexy photo of herself walking on the Versace runway. She captioned the post, “So grateful to be a part of another incredible @versace moment. Thank you @donatella_versace, you are the queen!” And on Sept. 18 she even closed out the show for Nensi Dojaka in London wearing a stunning red dress.

When she is not modeling or acting, Em is busy raising her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 1, who she shares with her estranged husband. Sly, as his momma calls him, has also been seen on Emily’s Instagram quite frequently lately. On Sept. 28 the Gone Girl star shared an emotional post with her son in Mallorca. She wrote, “Today I brought my beautiful baby back to Sant Juan, the town where I spent every summer of my childhood. As I walked Sly around this lovely man (third slide!) pulled over in his car and came up to me holding Mi Cuerpo (my book in Spanish!) He told me that him and his daughter have read it. Talk about a full circle, universe coming together, magical moment.” Finally, the bombshell added, “I learned to walk here and today my son got to be in the same place!”

#Jean Jacket#Baggy Jeans#Fashion Week#Pfw
