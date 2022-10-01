Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion wins SDHSAA Class A boys golf title
ABERDEEN, S.D. – For the first time since 2007, the Vermillion boys golf team has won the Class A state title. The Tanagers combined for a two-day team total of 38-over par 614 to win the event by 24 shots. Aberdeen Roncalli took second place at 62-over, followed by Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley, who tied for third at 69-over par.
Sioux City Journal
Gooseggs: Orange City Unity Christian hands Hinton a shutout 3-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Orange City Unity Christian's 3-0 blanking of Hinton at Hinton High on October 4 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 27, Hinton squared off with Akron-Westfield in a...
Sioux City Journal
Bandits announce new ownership, 2023 season theme
SIOUX CITY – During a press conference at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Tuesday morning, President Brett Funke announced Don Belson as the sole owner of the Sioux City Bandits ahead of the 2023 Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league season. “I’m really excited,” Belson said. “My daughter...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules
The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules. Waukee NW campus looks bigger than WIT and their stadium, is bigger (and nicer) than Olsen Stadium. No one learns anything when they are so outmatched year after year. --Tom Morin, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City East High School crowns homecoming king and queen
SIOUX CITY — Joseph DeBates and Addyson Junge were crowned East High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. DeBates is the son of Valerie and Michael DeBates and Junge is the daughter of Stacy and Aaron Junge. Additional senior attendants for queen included Ava Arthur, daughter of...
Sioux City Journal
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Grau to serve as UNI’s student support specialist at WITCC
SIOUX CITY -- Susan Grau has been selected to serve as a student support specialist on the Western Iowa Tech campus in Sioux City as part of a new initiative that increases access to four-year degrees at the University of Northern Iowa. Grau will provide personalized support to adult and...
Sioux City Journal
SUZAN STEWART: Remember to vote for 'down ballot' races in Iowa
The midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8. Since the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election, the national midterms have been a constant source of interest. By this point in time, candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives have frequently been in the news. The Iowa gubernatorial candidates are traveling the state. Even the Iowa House and Senate candidates are clogging our mailboxes, inboxes and phones. The county candidates are our friends and neighbors, so we know something about them, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
A LOOK BACK: Journal stories about the 'Tanzania Miracle Kids'
In May 2017, the three survivors of a tragic bus accident in Tanzania were brought to Sioux City for treatment at MercyOne. 5 years later, the trio came back to Sioux City to attend college. Read through all of the Journal's coverage on the story. Earl Horlyk.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
Sioux City Journal
Rockers Great White coming to Anthem
SIOUX CITY -- Veteran rockers Great White will be shaking up the stage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Dec. 2. Great White's playlist of songs include the Grammy-nominated hit, "Once Bitten, Twice Shy." The group has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, with six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums and two Platinum albums.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Schools look for community input on superintendent hiring process
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board wants community input on desired leadership traits of a future superintendent. A survey asking community members what characteristics and traits they want in a new Sioux City school superintendent is now live. The survey is available at https://bit.ly/3xY1bGU, or can be accessed...
Sioux City Journal
$77M veteran-centric development planned for South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A $77 million, 20-acre veteran-centric development is being planned in South Sioux City. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, described in a press release as a campus where veterans can "live, work and play," is a 500,000-square-foot facility spread across eight buildings. The site is adjacent to the recently built RiverPointe apartment development in South Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man who pled guilty to participating in Jan. 6 riots regrets entering U.S. Capitol
Ken Rader, a participant in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots, talks about regretting his decision to enter the U.S. Capitol during an interview Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Rader attended former president Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. and afterwards he entered the U.S. Capitol with other rioters. Rader was sentenced last week to 90 days in prison plus three years probation for his activities that day.
Sioux City Journal
In split vote, Sioux City Council approves first reading of pet ordinance
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday, in a split decision on first consideration, in favor of an ordinance that would treat other domestic animals the same as dogs and cats. The initial reading of the ordinance passed 3 to 2, with Matthew O'Kane and Alex Watters...
Sioux City Journal
North Sioux City businessman pleads guilty to federal income tax crimes
SIOUX FALLS -- A North Sioux City businessman has pleaded guilty in federal court to filing a false income tax return and not filing other tax returns. James Winckler, 59, entered his pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of filing a false income tax return and three counts of willful failure to file returns.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council makes parking rate increase official
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday to approve the final reading of an ordinance that raises rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. The council passed third reading by a vote of 4 to 0. Councilman Matthew O'Kane abstained...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel?
You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel? Wait until you see what it will cost to heat your house this Winter. Biden and the Democrats did this to you, vote them out. -- Patrick Renken, Le Mars, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of...
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman wanted by fugitive task force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Sarah Pray, 31. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Pray is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape while in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody. She walked away from a Sioux City halfway facility. Her original conviction was for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Comments / 0