nodawaynews.com
St. Francis Foundation welcomes 2 new board members
After the retirement of two long-standing board members: Jim Jacoby and Kay Wilson, the St. Francis Foundation has welcomed two new board members during the 2022 fiscal year. “We are so very grateful for the knowledge, dedication and heartfelt contributions our retiring board members made that allowed us to keep moving our mission forward,” said Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Foundation. “As we look back on their many years of service, we know that we were better able to meet the needs of our hospital and patients because of the work they did.”
kttn.com
Driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel on Saturday afternoon
A Kansas City resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon when he fell asleep and the car he was driving overturned in southern Clinton County. Forty-one-year-old Gregory White was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident happened just north of Holt on Southeast Cannonball Road. The northbound car hit...
Missouri woman, 1-year-old hospitalized after truck overturns
DAVIESS COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Saturday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth T680 driven by Cassandra Hobbs, 32, Kansas City, was southbound on Interstate 35 four miles north of Cameron. The truck traveled off the road...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville’s South Main Improvement Project continues with Phase 1
Maryville’s City Manager Greg McDanel gave an update on the South Main Improvement Project process recently. South Avenue will remain closed through October 28th. The closure was originally estimated to be six weeks, and began on August 8. Several challenges with installation and testing of the new waterline delayed work on the subgrade and installation of storm sewer in this location.
northwestmoinfo.com
Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges
Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
