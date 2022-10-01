Read full article on original website
PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion wins SDHSAA Class A boys golf title
ABERDEEN, S.D. – For the first time since 2007, the Vermillion boys golf team has won the Class A state title. The Tanagers combined for a two-day team total of 38-over par 614 to win the event by 24 shots. Aberdeen Roncalli took second place at 62-over, followed by Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley, who tied for third at 69-over par.
Gooseggs: Orange City Unity Christian hands Hinton a shutout 3-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Orange City Unity Christian's 3-0 blanking of Hinton at Hinton High on October 4 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 27, Hinton squared off with Akron-Westfield in a...
MINI: The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules
The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules. Waukee NW campus looks bigger than WIT and their stadium, is bigger (and nicer) than Olsen Stadium. No one learns anything when they are so outmatched year after year. --Tom Morin, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...
Five years after accident, the 'Tanzania Miracle Kids' return as Western Iowa Tech students
SIOUX CITY -- More than five years ago, three children arrived at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center following a horrific school bus crash in their native Tanzania. Wilson, then 12 years old, and Sadhia and Doreen, then both 13, were the sole survivors of the crash that killed 33 of their seventh-grade classmates, two teachers and the bus driver in the accident which occurred in the East African nation.
Grau to serve as UNI’s student support specialist at WITCC
SIOUX CITY -- Susan Grau has been selected to serve as a student support specialist on the Western Iowa Tech campus in Sioux City as part of a new initiative that increases access to four-year degrees at the University of Northern Iowa. Grau will provide personalized support to adult and...
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dordt University announces two alumni award winners
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University has announced the recipients of two alumni awards:. Aaron Van Beek (class of 2018) has been named the 2022 Horizon Award recipient, which identifies alumni who are community-minded and entrepreneurial—those who are using their knowledge, gifts, and talents to participate in God's redemptive work in the world. Van Beek serves as board president and CEO for Midwest Honor Flight, an organization that flies “as many veterans from Northwest Iowa, the state of South Dakota, Northeast Nebraska, and Southwest Minnesota to Washington, D.C., as we can find—at no cost to the veteran.”
Sioux City East High School crowns homecoming king and queen
SIOUX CITY — Joseph DeBates and Addyson Junge were crowned East High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. DeBates is the son of Valerie and Michael DeBates and Junge is the daughter of Stacy and Aaron Junge. Additional senior attendants for queen included Ava Arthur, daughter of...
A LOOK BACK: Journal stories about the 'Tanzania Miracle Kids'
In May 2017, the three survivors of a tragic bus accident in Tanzania were brought to Sioux City for treatment at MercyOne. 5 years later, the trio came back to Sioux City to attend college. Read through all of the Journal's coverage on the story. Earl Horlyk.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Siouxland's Big Give, now in fifth year, helps to strength area nonprofits
SIOUX CITY -- Cheesy chicken nachos with corn on the side were on the Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland's dinner menu. But if the nonprofit's resource development director Kevin Pottebaum had his way, each of the estimated 60 - 70 meals, prepared daily, will come with produce grown at the 823 Pearl St. facility.
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
SUZAN STEWART: Remember to vote for 'down ballot' races in Iowa
The midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8. Since the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election, the national midterms have been a constant source of interest. By this point in time, candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives have frequently been in the news. The Iowa gubernatorial candidates are traveling the state. Even the Iowa House and Senate candidates are clogging our mailboxes, inboxes and phones. The county candidates are our friends and neighbors, so we know something about them, too.
$77M veteran-centric development planned for South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A $77 million, 20-acre veteran-centric development is being planned in South Sioux City. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, described in a press release as a campus where veterans can "live, work and play," is a 500,000-square-foot facility spread across eight buildings. The site is adjacent to the recently built RiverPointe apartment development in South Sioux City.
MINI: You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel?
You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel? Wait until you see what it will cost to heat your house this Winter. Biden and the Democrats did this to you, vote them out. -- Patrick Renken, Le Mars, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of...
Arena Sports Academy wants to lease Riverside Recreational Sports Complex from city
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement for the Arena Sports Academy's rental of Riverside Recreational Sports Complex for an outdoor little league program. According to city documents, Siouxland Youth Athletics gave notice in September that it wants...
Bennington woman who was 22 weeks pregnant dies after she was struck by an SUV
OMAHA — A Bennington woman died after she was struck by an SUV at 62nd and Dodge streets. Shelby L. Cherek, 35, was 22 weeks pregnant, Omaha police said. Just before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Omaha police officers were called to the scene of a personal injury crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. Investigators determined that Cherek, who was on the north side of Dodge, walked out into a marked crosswalk against the traffic signal and was struck by a westbound 2014 Acura MDX that was in the middle lane. The Acura was driven by Michael D. James, 61, of Omaha.
In split vote, Sioux City Council approves first reading of pet ordinance
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday, in a split decision on first consideration, in favor of an ordinance that would treat other domestic animals the same as dogs and cats. The initial reading of the ordinance passed 3 to 2, with Matthew O'Kane and Alex Watters...
13-year-old boy found near Omaha's Hanscom Park dies of gunshot wound
OMAHA — A 13-year-old boy died after he was shot late Wednesday night in Omaha, police said Thursday. Just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police officers were called to 19th Street and Park Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. They later found Lenny Rodriguez at 29th and Shirley streets with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on the boy until fire crews arrived and took him to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman wanted by fugitive task force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Sarah Pray, 31. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Pray is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape while in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody. She walked away from a Sioux City halfway facility. Her original conviction was for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
