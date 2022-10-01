Area police reports

State patrol---

Wednesday, 2:35 p.m., at U.S. routes 6 and 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Paul Missler, 75, Bryan, attempted a left turn in front of a vehicle driven by Robert Grimsley, 46, Edgerton, and struck Grimsley's vehicle. Missler's vehicle had disabling damage and Grimsley's vehicle had moderate damage. Missler was cited for failure to yield.

Wednesday, 10:52 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Stephon Harkness, 34, Norwalk, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Sept. 23, 10:10 p.m., on Ohio 281, east of Ohio 18 in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ezekiel Velasquez, 18, 112 East St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Tuesday, 10:49 p.m., on U.S. 127, just north of Blair Road in Delaware Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Gursewak Singh, 45, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Sept. 24, 7:30 a.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a southbound Carelinc Medical Equipment vehicle driven by Ervin Friess, 58. Toledo, struck and lightly damaged a portable barricade.

Monday, 2:28 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Donna Baldwin, 62, 03625 Christy Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Mariah Curtis, 22, 723 Ottawa Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Baldwin was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Wednesday, 5:38 p.m., at 2025 Buckingham Court, a 17-year-old was arrested for assault and taken to the juvenile detention center.

Thursday, 3:12 p.m., at 518 Grover Ave., Michael Hernandez, 32, 518 Grover Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 8:13 p.m., at 2039 Royal Oak Ave., Russell Notestine, 62, 2169 South Jefferson Ave., was arrested for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.

Henry sheriff---

Thursday, 2:39 a.m., at milepost 43.8 on U.S. 24 in Pleasant Township, a semi driven by Michael Jellison, 47, Parker City, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 6:49 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Wyatt Rosebrock, 43, Holgate, sustained moderated damage when it drifted off the roadway and came to rest in a deep ditch. Rosebrock was cited for failure to control.

Thursday, 7:50 a.m., on County Road 2 in Richfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kimberlee Westrick, 32, Deshler, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 8:20 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kristina Mireles, 28, McClure, sustained moderate damage when it crossed the center line, drifted off the west side of the roadway and came to rest in a deep ditch. Mireles was cited for failure to control.

Napoleon police---

Wednesday, 2:51 p.m., at Ohio 108 and Scott Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Amy Williams, 49, Napoleon, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Hannah Bowers, 22, Archbold, when Bowers attempted a left turn. Both Bowers and Williams, and passenger Autumn Williams, 20, Napoleon, were treated by Napoleon Fire and Rescue for possible injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage, and Bowers was cited for failure to yield.

Fulton sheriff---

Wednesday, 8:53 p.m., on County Road F in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Susan Short, 67, Wasueon, sustained disabling damage when it struck a raccoon.

Wauseon police---

Thursday, 6:27 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, just south of Airport Highway, a northbound vehicle driven by Austin Roper, 29, Napoleon, struck the rear of a semi driven by Lucas-Lorenzo Rucker, 32, Detroit, Mich. Roper was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. The trailer of the semi had moderate damage and Roper's vehicle had disabling damage. Roper was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Fires

Tiffin Township---

Friday, 8:24 a.m., firefighters were called to 04330 Evansport Road, for a furnace investigation.

Defiance---

Friday, 9:52 a.m., firefighters were called to 529 Jefferson Ave. for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, the engine was showing fire. They were able to extinguish the fire and return to the station by 11 a.m.

Noble Township---

Friday, 2:04 p.m., firefighters were called to 07455 Trinity Road for a trash fire.