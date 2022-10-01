Dustin Gonzalez, 36, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of abduction, domestic violence and two counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program and have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. On Jan. 5, at a residence on Hicksville’s Smith Street, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions. Gonzalez also, by force or threat, restrained the liberty of another person under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear. And from Jan. 5-16 he threatened to retaliate against the victim of a crime because the victim filed, or prosecuted, criminal charges.

Danny Hall, 58, 207 Union St., pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month sentence and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Dustin Irvin, 33, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of telecommunications harassment, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, and ordered to complete the SEARCH program and have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

Alexis Lemons, 26, Findlay, appeared for sentencing on charges of grand theft and failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she pay restitution to United Parcel Service and have no contact with the company’s Defiance location. On Oct. 31, 2021, Lemons and a co-defendant stole property from UPS valued at more than $11,000. Thereafter, they were found in possession of stolen catalytic converters on North Clinton Street. Lemons also failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 28 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Jeremiah Power, 45, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a 180-day sentence at CCNO and fined $500.

Angel Rodriquez, 29, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years, and ordered to pay $95 restitution to Marshall’s Department Store and have no contact with that store.

Shelby Rodriguez, 40, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.

Katherine Slone-Lucas, 38, Bowling Green, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years and ordered to complete an in-patient residential treatment program as directed by her supervising officer.

Whitney Walters, 22, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she complete in-patient treatment as directed by her supervising officer. Some $185 seized by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit during the investigation was ordered forfeited to the state.

Donald Dougal, 50, 765 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 17.

Neil Hoffman, 35, 616 E. Second St., pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 21.

Joshua Polanco Jr., 19, Stryker (CCNO) pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 28. A charge of rape, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.

Robert Salisbury, 39, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 14.

Travis Shell, 40, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 14.

Lexy Wells, 28, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to complicity in the commission of an offense, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 15.

Ralph Gipple, 57, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 11 and bond was set at $100,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.

Terrell McKinsey, 23, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 27 and bond was set at $250,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.

Katina Ward, 45, 25046 Watson Road, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.