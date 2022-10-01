Napoleon Municipal Court

Thomas Woodward, 46, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of passing bad checks and a charge of theft, each a fifth-degree felony, and he was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Phillip Lopez, 35, Defiance, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to common pleas court

Gabriel Ross, 33, Bryan, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of failure to comply, a third-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and obstructing officials business, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to common pleas court.

Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and his case was bound over to common pleas court. His with bond continued as previously set.

Miguel Garcia Jr., 55, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and he was bound over to common pleas court.

Steven Dunbar, 20, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of safecracking, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was dismissed.

Dustin Patty, 37, New Bavaria, appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was dismissed.

Sentenced:

Andrew Bowerman, 49, Grand Rapids, theft, $500 fine, 180 days jail/170 suspended; Thomas Miller, 18, Napoleon, domestic violence, $250 fine, 30 days jail/20 days suspended; Christian Chambers, 23, Delta, OVI, $375 fine, 30-day suspended sentence, one-year operator’s license suspension; Aaron Pedigo, 28, Toledo, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Curtis Otto, 41, Custar, theft, $250 fine, 180 days jail/170 suspended; Haley Dennis, 26, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail/28 days suspended; Paige Shomsky, 26, Napoleon, theft, $400 fine, 90-day suspended sentence.

Ryan Thompson, 28, Sherwood, obstructing official business, $250 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended; failure to appear, dismissed.

Tommy Brown Jr., 46, Delta, inducing panic, $250 fine, 30-day suspended sentence; disorderly conduct, costs only.

Charles Althaus, 53, Holgate, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/87 days suspended/three days driver intervention program; no headlights at night, dismissed.

Martin Sanchez, 50, Lake Station, Ind., no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $75 fine.

Anthony Scheffer, 41, McClure, no operator’s license, $75 fine; speed, $100 fine.

Dismissed:

Danielle Thompson, 30, Napoleon, nuisance prohibition; Chad Estep, 48, Wauseon, receiving stolen property; Daniel Conrad, 40, Napoleon, driving under suspension.