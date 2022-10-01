ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleon, OH

Napoleon Municipal Court

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 4 days ago

Thomas Woodward, 46, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of passing bad checks and a charge of theft, each a fifth-degree felony, and he was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Phillip Lopez, 35, Defiance, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to common pleas court

Gabriel Ross, 33, Bryan, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of failure to comply, a third-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and obstructing officials business, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to common pleas court.

Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and his case was bound over to common pleas court. His with bond continued as previously set.

Miguel Garcia Jr., 55, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and he was bound over to common pleas court.

Steven Dunbar, 20, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of safecracking, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was dismissed.

Dustin Patty, 37, New Bavaria, appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was dismissed.

Sentenced:

Andrew Bowerman, 49, Grand Rapids, theft, $500 fine, 180 days jail/170 suspended; Thomas Miller, 18, Napoleon, domestic violence, $250 fine, 30 days jail/20 days suspended; Christian Chambers, 23, Delta, OVI, $375 fine, 30-day suspended sentence, one-year operator’s license suspension; Aaron Pedigo, 28, Toledo, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Curtis Otto, 41, Custar, theft, $250 fine, 180 days jail/170 suspended; Haley Dennis, 26, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail/28 days suspended; Paige Shomsky, 26, Napoleon, theft, $400 fine, 90-day suspended sentence.

Ryan Thompson, 28, Sherwood, obstructing official business, $250 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended; failure to appear, dismissed.

Tommy Brown Jr., 46, Delta, inducing panic, $250 fine, 30-day suspended sentence; disorderly conduct, costs only.

Charles Althaus, 53, Holgate, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/87 days suspended/three days driver intervention program; no headlights at night, dismissed.

Martin Sanchez, 50, Lake Station, Ind., no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $75 fine.

Anthony Scheffer, 41, McClure, no operator’s license, $75 fine; speed, $100 fine.

Dismissed:

Danielle Thompson, 30, Napoleon, nuisance prohibition; Chad Estep, 48, Wauseon, receiving stolen property; Daniel Conrad, 40, Napoleon, driving under suspension.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Lima man gets probation for trespassing, eating banana

LIMA — A Lima man with a criminal record will spend four years on community control for breaking into a woman’s home and eating a banana. Bradley Dietrich, 57, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary Monday morning for trespassing into a home while under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Aug. 4.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets six years for shooting

LIMA — A 39-year-old man who pleaded guilty to shooting another man despite proclaiming his innocence was sentenced to six years in prison Monday morning. Leroy Foster, of Lima, is convicted of shooting Dedric Curtis with a handgun on June 5, 2021. He pleaded guilty in August but said at Monday’s hearing that he was with family at the time of the shooting and only pleaded guilty to avoid a longer sentence. He said his father died while he was in prison and he wants to avoid a similar situation with his mother.
LIMA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Two Lima men arrested – one for fighting, one for passing out in front of police station

Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holgate, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Napoleon, OH
City
Defiance, OH
Napoleon, OH
Government
City
Wauseon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Mcclure, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man shot on Hilltop Blvd. in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Monday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, a male was shot in the 3500 block of Hilltop Blvd around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. TPD continues to investigate...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Scam Reported in Wyandot County

A telephone scam continues to target Wyandot County citizens. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office stated that the caller will sometimes identify themselves as a deputy and tell the person they called that they did not show for a court hearing. The caller may say they have a warrant for...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Napoleon Municipal Court
WTOL 11

West Toledo bank robbed Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the FBI are seeking information after a bank was robbed Monday in west Toledo. A male suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 3355 Secor Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to a news release. The suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded money. He fled across Secor with an undisclosed amount of money.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after police say he overdosed while driving his vehicle and crashed into a home. Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly and overdosing in his vehicle. According to TPD, police observed David...
TOLEDO, OH
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 29)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles

A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
MONTPELIER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
13abc.com

Toledo Police investigating stabbing, alleged assault

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing and an alleged assault that may be connected, officials said. According to police records, one person was hospitalized in a stabbing early Saturday morning and the victim in that case may have assaulted three others. Police were dispatched to reports...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who’s been on the run for nearly three months after a deadly drive-by shooting in July is now in jail. James Hairston, 30, was booked Friday in the Lucas County Jail. He was wanted in connection to the July 5 murder of 24-year-old Annise Purifie, who was found shot in his car near the intersection of Central and Jeep Parkway.
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

Hicksville police look for suspect behind vandalism throughout city

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – The Hicksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the source of recent vandalism in the city. The police department said in a release officers responded Saturday to several reports of vandalism and criminal mischief in the Village of Hicksville. Police...
HICKSVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available

According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
ANGOLA, IN
hometownstations.com

Two injured in shooting on Lincoln Avenue

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue, just north of Faurot Park. According to witnesses and detectives, there was a white Dodge Durango setting in the street outside of a relative's home. One person was outside the SUV talking on a smartphone and the other was inside, when another vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots. Both were hit and drove themselves to the hospital in the SUV. It is unknown the extent of their injuries. Detectives talked to neighbors to try and get a description of the shooter or their vehicle. The case remains under investigation.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Van Wert woman gets prison time for leaving accident scene

VAN WERT — A Van Wert woman who fled from the scene of an injury accident she caused last November has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield on Sept. 28 sentenced Sherry Ramsey, 46, to up to 6 years prison on each of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree felonies, for her role in a Nov. 7, 2021 crash at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. A 12-month sentence for failure to stop after an accident will be served consecutively to the other counts.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
469
Followers
269
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy