Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk breaks silence on Twitter purchase and offers vision of platform’s future
Elon Musk has broken his silence on his proposed $44bn purchase of Twitter and offered a vision of the social media platform’s future under his ownership.The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted on Tuesday to say that obtaining Twitter was the first step in creating a new “X” app, similar to China’s WeChat.“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” tweeted Mr Musk, hours after it emerged he had sent a letter to the Twitter board offering to go through with his purchase rather than fight them in court later this month.Mr Musk has spent the...
Logitech Sight AI Camera Makes Hybrid Work Meetings More Equitable for Remote Participants
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced Logitech Sight, an AI-powered tabletop camera that works with the front-of-room camera Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini to intelligently capture the best perspective of meeting participants and track conversations as they move around the conference room. In today’s hybrid work landscape in which 43% of remote employees report not feeling included,* Logitech Sight helps solve the disparity between hybrid teams by giving remote workers an “at the table” experience when meeting with in-office colleagues. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005204/en/ Logitech Sight AI camera makes hybrid work meetings more equitable for remote participants. The camera provides alternative perspectives --by extending audio and video into larger rooms-- to Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini camera at the front of the room. (Photo: Business Wire)
‘Quiet quitters’ aren’t the problem. Save your ire for the ‘loud labourers’
In recent weeks, there has been an avalanche of discussion about “quiet quitters”. These are people who have grown disillusioned with their workplaces and given up putting in additional effort; no monitoring their emails during the weekend or working on a pressing project during the evening. Quiet quitters have retreated into their job description, trying to preserve their sanity by limiting what they do.
Twitter, Ford And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher with the Dow Jones jumping more than 800 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Twitter, Inc. TWTR gained 22.2% to close at $52.00. Elon Musk and his team of advisors sent a letter to Twitter’s litigation staff stating Musk would like to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter at $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, according to a 13D filing Musk made Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Engine parts makers must cross 'valley of death' to reach EV era
KIDDERMINSTER, England, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Auto engine parts makers eyeing the promising electric-vehicle market are dealing with a severe case of delayed gratification. Until EVs truly take off, engine parts makers face a perilous few years where they must invest heavily in new machinery, while struggling with falling sales of fossil-fuel cars.
CARS・
Comments / 0