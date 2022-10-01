Read full article on original website
Chinese Blockbuster ‘Home Coming’ Getting Global Theatrical Release Courtesy of CMC Pictures (Exclusive)
After performing solidly at home, China’s latest nationalistic blockbuster, Home Coming, is heading out into the world. The film topped China’s National Day holiday box office last weekend with a $60 million debut. It has since climbed to $117 million, with local ticketing service Maoyan projecting a finishing total of around $240 million. More from The Hollywood ReporterDwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Tracking for Bullish $70M-$75M OpeningFrench Film Industry Figures Sign Open Letter Supporting Women-Led Protests in IranRetta, Molly Bernard Join Glen Powell in Richard Linklater Action Comedy 'Hitman' as Production Starts Building on the domestic success, Beijing-based distributor CMC Pictures has set the...
