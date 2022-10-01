ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
DALLAS, TX
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: October 4

Chuck Comiskey III was named vice president of the White Sox. He refused to see the team continue to be the laughingstock of the American League, and immediately began to take steps to change things on and off the field. Those changes started to bear fruit as soon as the 1951 season, as the Sox vaulted into contention in the American League. For the next 17 years, through the end of the 1967 campaign, the White Sox produced a winning record and were usually in the running for the pennant — winning it in 1959.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Community Policy